Back by popular demand… the Alva Posse era extra-wide Aggression “fish” decks are back in stock while supplies last. Don’t snooze. This is the last run of Silver and Grape colorways.

Dimensions: 32″ x 10.75″

Wheelbase 17″ 4″ Nose 6.5″ Tail

Made in San Diego, CA – U.S.A.

Decks and Completes Available For Immediate Shipping While Supplies Last.

IN MEMORIAM – MONDO

Mondo Beck. Photo by J. Grant Brittain