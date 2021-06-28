Descendents “Like The Way I Know,” from ‘9th & Walnut’ Album Out July 23

Descendents have a new record coming out and will do their first full tour run since 1997 this summer when they hit the road with Rise Against and labelmates, The Menzingers.

Today, legendary punk band Descendents share the 56 second raw energy track “Like The Way I Know” off their forthcoming album 9th & Walnut due out July 23 via Epitaph Records.

“One of the very first Descendents songs, written in 1977, by (founding member) David Nolte, about how living in Hermosa Beach made him feel like a freak,” notes drummer Bill Stevenson.

In 2002, the original four-piece lineup — bassist Tony Lombardo, drummer Bill Stevenson, guitarist Frank Navetta (d. 2008), and vocalist Milo Aukerman — entered the studio to finally record the songs with which they first forged their genre-defining sound. The 18-track result, 9th & Walnut, was named for their Long Beach practice space back in the day. The album features the bands’ earliest material written from 1977 through 1980.

On 9th & Walnut – Descendents are vocalist Milo Aukerman, bassist Tony Lombardo, late guitarist Frank Navetta, and drummer Bill Stevenson.

This summer, Descendents will hit the road with Rise Against and labelmates The Menzingers. This will be Descendents first full tour run since 1997. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit http://www.descendentsonline.com/.

Live – Descendents are vocalist Milo Aukerman, guitarist Stephen Egerton, bassist Karl Alvarez, and drummer Bill Stevenson.

Supporting Rise Against

7/30 New York, NY Rooftop at Pier 17*

7/31 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage*

8/1 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ The Mann*

8/3 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion

8/4 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/6 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

8/7 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

8/9 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company

8/10 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

8/12 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

8/13 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

8/15 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

8/17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

8/18 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles

8/21 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheater

8/22 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex Outdoor

8/27 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

8/28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

* Rise Against & Descendents only

