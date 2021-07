Mad Butchorr featuring Skull Skates Merrick Orr

“Rising from the dead on Vancouver Island, the” Mad Butchorr” part, featuring Merrick Orr is a jaw shankin shred of some sick skateboarding.”

Raw, relentless, and riveting the Mad Butchorr part combines insane spots with fast and technical attacks on unique and difficult terrain. Straight from the depths to the streets, this is 4 minutes and 9 seconds of Merrick Orr slaying it for skatan and @skullskates @vanscanada @influenceboardshop . Watch and get inspired.

