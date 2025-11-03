Beyond The Streets presents Shepard Fairey Out of Print

For the traditionalists out there, (like us), that still believe in the power of print and the permanence of ink, this show is for you. Roger Gastman and the Beyond The Streets squad are combining forces with dedicated-to-the-core skateboarder and respected activist as well as one of the world’s most well-known artists, the one and only, Shepard Fairey, to present a “landmark exhibition” sure to inspire and create action and reaction. Read on for more.

PRESS RELEASE:

BEYOND THE STREETS is proud to present SHEPARD FAIREY: OUT OF PRINT, a landmark exhibition devoted to the artist’s lifelong dialogue with printmaking. Bringing together more than 400 original screen prints alongside new and re‑mixed works that combine screen printing and stenciling, the exhibition surveys Fairey’s enduring commitment to the image, the multiple, and the power of mass communication.



“I’m a product of the era of mass production, and the mass culture printing has created. I can’t imagine my art practice without the influence of, and the use of, printing,” says Shepard Fairey. “Some of my biggest art influences were not paintings but printed things like posters, album covers, skateboard graphics, punk flyers, and t‑shirt designs. Printing is a cornerstone of my art practice and philosophy. The printing press began the democratization of art, and I have used printed posters to spread my artwork and messages in public spaces as well as keep my art affordable by printing multiples.”



Spanning early underground interventions to celebrated cultural icons, OUT OF PRINT charts Fairey’s evolution across three and a half decades: from guerrilla placements and hand‑pulled posters to studio editions whose graphic precision and political urgency have entered the global visual lexicon. The presentation highlights the artist’s fluency in the language of advertising and propaganda, recoding those strategies to “arrest visually and provoke intellectually,” and underscores how the reproducible image circulated on walls, in windows, and through wardrobes functions as both civic dialogue and cultural memory.





Alongside historic and rare editions, the exhibition debuts a focused group of hybrid works in which layered stencils, paper, and ink collide—expanding Fairey’s print vocabulary while remaining rooted in the immediacy of the street. Archival materials, process ephemera, and contextual graphics round out the presentation, offering a behind‑the‑scenes look at the artist’s methods and influences posters, album art, skateboard graphics, and punk flyers among them.



“OUT OF PRINT brings together the spirit of the street and the discipline of the studio,” notes Director Dante Parel. “It’s an opportunity to experience the breadth of Shepard’s print practice in one sweep from the subcultural pulse that shaped him to the images that, in turn, helped shape public imagination.”



“Some people say digital media has ended print, but the provocative, tactile experience of a print on a wall or in the wild—can’t be replaced” says Shepard Fairey, “Printing still matters!”⸻

Opening Reception

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 7–10 PM

Exhibition on view through January 11, 2026

Gallery & Retail Hours

Wednesday – Sunday: 11 AM – 6 PM

Monday – Tuesday: Closed

Location

BEYOND THE STREETS

434 N La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

SHEPARD FAIREY

B. 1970, Charleston, SC

Shepard Fairey was born in Charleston, South Carolina. Fairey became passionate about art an early age and went on to receive his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1989 he created the “Andre the Giant has a Posse” sticker that transformed into the OBEY GIANT art campaign, with imagery that has changed how people see art and the urban landscape. Approaching a 35-year career span, his work has evolved into an acclaimed body of art, including the 2008 “Hope” portrait of Barack Obama, found at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. In 2017, he collaborated with photographers to create the “We the People” series, which was recognizable globally during the Women’s Marches. A curated body of work titled “Facing the Giant: Three Decades of Dissent” celebrating his career has been on tour since 2019 and reached London, Paris, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York, and is currently circulating in various cities in the United States.



Fairey’s stickers, guerilla street art presence, and public murals are recognizable globally. He was the subject of the feature-length Hulu documentary “Obey Giant: The Art and Dissent of Shepard Fairey,” released in 2017. His works are in the permanent collections of the Boston Institute of Contemporary Art, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and many others. He sits on the board of Brave New Films, People for the American Way, and the Rhode Island School of Design. His art and career have been the focus of several published books including the “OBEY: Supply and Demand” and “Covert/Overt: The Under/Overground Art of Shepard Fairey” both published by Rizzoli.



Shepard Fairey has painted more than 140 large-scale murals across six continents worldwide.



For more information, visit www.OBEYGIANT.com.

About BEYOND THE STREETS

BEYOND THE STREETS was founded by Roger Gastman, producer of the 2010 Academy Award-nominated film, Exit Through the Gift Shop, co-curator of Art in the Streets (2011) at the MoCA in Los Angeles, and director of the SHOWTIME documentary Rolling Like Thunder (2021), a plunge into the underground world of freight train graffiti culture. BEYOND THE STREETS is an art-driven cultural and educational worldwide movement celebrating mark makers and rule breakers, agitators and instigators. Its curation showcases the best of contemporary and emerging artists, with a focus on graffiti and street art creators. Boasting over 100 artist collaborators per show, BEYOND THE STREETS is known for its massive-scale exhibitions, immersive educational experiences, and engaging pop-up events, which have played host to over 650,000 unique visitors between its shows in Los Angeles, New York, The Hamptons, London, Shanghai, and digital showcases with NTWRK. BEYOND THE STREETS exhibitions have produced over 2.5B media impressions through global art publications, business journals and culture magazines. BEYOND THE STREETS is widely recognized for its innovative brand partnerships and premium publications, which include over 75 published and authored book titles, including works for the likes of Martha Cooper, Felipe Pantone, POSE, Paul Insect, and Mister CARTOON, amongst others. BEYOND THE STREETS pushes the very idea of art beyond any preconceived boundary.

www.beyondthestreets.com