Dan Levy Behind the Image with Val LaForge

“Sundown sessions in Venice are always magical and Val LaForge @Valalalaforge brings surf skate style and barefoot aggression deep into the big bowl with this frontside Carver grind at the Dennis “Polar Bear” Agnew Skatepark in Venice Beach, California. Super sick!

We met Val when Taco Bill sent us word that she was moving down to Venice from up north, and he asked us to keep an eye out for this ripper. Now Val is right at home in Venice, skating with the @GrlSwirl crew and running wild in the streets with Andy Anderson @authenticandyanderson and his posse, where she skates anything and everything and always brings good vibes and positivity.

For this photo of Val, I shot it with a right-hand flash on the side, near sundown, as the light was nearing prime time. One of the best parts of this photo is that Val is just always smiling and she’s so happy when she skates and you can see it. This is a super gnarly grind, but she makes it look easy.

– Words and photos by Dan Levy

Val LaForge Barefoot Carver at Venice Skatepark. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

