CLASSIC SK8S GONZOS TRIBUTE DECK

The new JUICE ENTERPRISES SPECIALTY STORE features rare collectibles like limited edition skateboards from JESSE MARTINEZ’ new company CLASSIC SK8S. VERCELLI drew the graphics for the first deck for Classic Sk8s tribute to the Gonzalez pool. Each of the rare 40 skateboards in this special collection is autographed and comes with a small chunk of Gonzo’s pool coping. Classic Sk8s Gonzo’s decks are exclusively available now for a limited time only at https://juicemagazine.com/home/juice-enterprises-specialty-store/

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE NEW JUICE ENTERPRISES SHOP AND PLACE YOUR ORDER WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.

MARCELLO VERCELLI WITH A BLOCK OF THE GONZO’S POOL COPING AND THE FIRST CLASSIC SK8S DECK WITH HIS ARTWORK IN TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDARY GONZO’S POOL.
