Daggers Party with Robert Rusler and Thrashin Movie

“Thrashin’… 1986… Two skateboarding gangs battle each other for supremacy…” Dagger or Ramp Local???!!! Join in as JUICE celebrates skateboarding and filmmaking with an encore screening of the cult classic, THRASHIN’. in honor of Alan Sacks.

JUICE will also be celebrating THE DAGGERS 25TH BIRTHDAY with stars from the movie, ROBERT RUSLER a.k.a. TOMMY HOOK as special guests for JUICE TALKS with STEVE OLSON, EDDIE REATEGUI, TONY ALVA, DAVE DUNCAN, CHRISTIAN HOSOI, STEVE STEADHAM and more TBA.

Additional highlights of the festivities include a DAGGER Skateboard Release Party for ROBERT RUSLER’S new DAGGER SKATEBOARD with art by Bobby Draws Skullz. Sign up for more DAGGERS updates HERE!

The Daggers will be hosting special guest DJ TROY DENDEKKER, in addition to special guest KXLU DJ MXF, THURSDAY, MAY 22, 2025 at The Waterfront, at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California.

We will be celebrating Dave Duncan’s birthday and the 40th anniversary of the filming of Thrashin‘ in Venice and there will be cake, so let’s celebrate the spirit of skateboarding and friends and family. DAGGERS!!!

PLEASE RSVP TO JUICEMAGAZINEUSA@GMAIL.COM TO ATTEND.

The ’80s were a magical decade for skateboarding, especially on the gritty streets of Venice, featured in THRASHIN‘. It was from this film that the legendary Daggers crew was born and continues to be part of skateboarding to this day…

As Robert Rusler, star of THRASHIN‘, recalls, “I remember growing up and seeing the changes that took place in Venice over the years, but it all came to an intense crescendo when we filmed THRASHIN‘ there and I skated up to the Venice Pavilion for the first time with the Dagger gang, who were all my skateboard heroes growing up. Suddenly, I find myself, the leader of this gang, skating up to the Pavilion, and I knew that I had arrived. I think that it’s important to say that making THRASHIN‘ really did change my life. I made more friends on that movie than all my other movies combined. Friends for life. Daggers for life!”

Dave “Double D” Duncan shared his memories of the Alva posse days and filming for Thrashin’, “I remember getting sponsored by Alva Skateboards in the early ‘80s and, in 1985, we filmed the movie Thrashin’. It was a dream to hang out with all the guys and get paid to skate. Some of the first scenes we filmed were here in Venice at the Pavilion, riding that big quarter pipe with the Daggers crew. Later on, they came down to Del Mar, which was my home skatepark. Del Mar was closed at the time, so they had to rent it out and we were so stoked to skate the park and have it to ourselves all day and get paid as extras. I was just an extra in the movie but, in real life, I was like Hook, because I was Team Manager for the real life Alva posse raging around the world skating pools and ditches. We were really living that Thrashin’ lifestyle. It’s great to see that, 40 years later, Thrashin’ is still going. Thursday May 22, we’re all getting together at The Waterfront at 205 Ocean Front Walk in Venice so come hang out with the Daggers and all the guys from the movie. Let’s celebrate!“

ABOUT THRASHIN’:

Corey (Josh Brolin) and his band of skater buddies sometimes make mischief, but they’re more interested in having fun on their boards than in getting into any real trouble. Notorious enemy crew the Daggers, led by Tommy Hook (Robert Rusler), get their kicks terrorizing the locals at Venice Beach. When Corey starts dating Tommy’s kid sister, the Daggers are furious. The boys then take their beef to the “L.A. Massacre,” a deadly skate race down a canyon road.

THRASHIN’ is a 1986 American skater drama film directed by David Winters and starring Josh Brolin, Robert Rusler and Pamela Gidley. The film features appearances from many famous skaters such as Tony Alva, Eddie Reategui, Dave Duncan, Steve Steadham, Steve Olson, Jesse Martinez, Christian Hosoi and Steve Caballero. The film also stars Sherilyn Fenn, who was cast by the director. The film is considered to be a cult classic.

Not only was THRASHIN a flashpoint for superstars like JOSH BROLIN and ROBERT RUSLER, it was also one of the first gigs for CATHERINE HARDWICKE. HARDWICKE went on to become a renowned director after the success of THIRTEEN and found herself at the helm of yet another skateboarding movie, LORDS OF DOGTOWN, followed by great success as Director of TWILIGHT. HARDWICKE just wrapped a new movie filmed in Venice called STREET SMART, with scenes filmed at JUICE HQ and the JUICE SURF SKATE PUNK ROCK POP UP too and starring many locals and more.

ABOUT THRASHIN’:

Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Genre: Action

Action Original Language: English

English Director: David Winters

David Winters Producer: Alan Sacks

Alan Sacks Writer: Paul Brown, Alan Sacks

Paul Brown, Alan Sacks Release Date (Theaters): Aug 29, 1986 Original

Aug 29, 1986 Original Runtime: 1h 30m

JUICE MOVIE NIGHT SCHEDULE:

5:00PM – Juice Surf Skate Raffles

6:00PM – Robert Rusler Daggers Board Release and Daggers Autograph Signing and Juice Magazine Signing with the Daggers and Juice Surf Skate Raffles

7:30PM – Juice Talks hosted by Juice Dan Levy and STEVE OLSON with special guest Robert Rusler, Tony Alva, Eddie Reategui, Dave Duncan, Christian Hosoi and Steve Steadham.

8:10PM – “Thrashin” Movie Screening

DATE: Thursday, May 22, 2025, 5:00pm-10:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

ABOUT JUICE EVENTS:

Thanks to Juice Event Partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, California Locos @californialocos, Carver, @carverskate, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies, Merge4 Socks @merge4socks, Arbor Skateboards, @arborcollective, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice and DJ MXF @mxfarina & Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

The Surf Skate Punk Rock Raffle will give away great prizes thanks to Obey Giant, Vibes Snacks, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Vans, Dogtown, Carver, Arbor, California Locos, Suicidal Tendencies, Sector 9, ErrandBoy, Merge4 Socks, Shattered Platter and Juice.

The State of Skate is a display of skateboards and surf skate art by VCJ, Rick Griffin, Shepard Fairey, Steve Olson, Powell Peralta, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown Skates, Sector 9, Strangelove, Skaterbuilt, Arbor and many more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

At 5pm, Juice will host the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop where you will find collectible back issues of Juice Magazine, collectible zines, prints, art and Juice t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, as well as photos by Juice Dan Levy, so drop in. Complimentary Juice stickers will also be gifted through the night. Come celebrate and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. The Obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings. Shepard Fairey rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” campaign, which distributed posters, stickers and murals featuring the eponymous wrestler around Providence, Rhode Island. Fairey’s work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. For more info, please go to https://obeygiant.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of flavors. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT VANS:

Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, since 1966, which promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT SUICIDAL TENDENCIES:

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT MERGE4 SOCKS:

MERGE4 is committed to creating the best socks out there. Their approach is simple – to merge creativity, positivity, performance, and functionality to create socks that look good, have a great hand feel, and last. MERGE4 socks perform! They are made with a blend of materials that provides comfort with padded moisture wicking soles, a seamless toe and other features that make these socks durable. With added compression, you can play harder for longer. MERGE4 is also about celebrating individuality. Let’s merge together and revolutionize the way we think about socks, one comfortable and high-performing pair at a time. For more, visit www.merge4.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

ABOUT CuRB SHOW:

The fresh trade show built by riders for riders is where the heart of Skateboarding, BMX and Streetwear beats loudest. Founded by those who live and breathe it, it’s a tight-knit family where brands, retailers and the true grit of street and action sports connect. CuRB Show isn’t just another trade show. It’s dropping jaws with high-octane Vert and Street Skateboarding competitions with a hefty $80,000 prize purse! and offering buyer perks that fuel passion. CuRB Show is a central gathering spot for boardsports innovation to spark growth and celebrate culture through epic contests, powerful connections and the smart use of sports technology. CuRB Show is July 23-26, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109. For more info, and to sign up, please visit https://curb.show

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com