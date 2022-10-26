SUBSCRIBE
Cab Legacy 30 Years of the Half Cab Part 3

Vans proudly presents the third episode of Cut Down: 30 Years Of The Half Cab celebrating the influence and resiliency of the most iconic skate shoe of all time. (Check the Pedro Barros’ clips around minute 5. Sickness…)

Vans worked with acclaimed documentary filmmaker Patrick O’Dell to produce the series, which takes viewers on a journey from the Half Cab’s scissors-and-duct-tape beginnings through the height of vert and street skating, while highlighting the silhouette’s influence on today’s generation of skateboarders.

Cut Down: 30 Years of the Vans Half Cab Episode 3: Cab Legacy

The Half Cab, and the free-spirited vibes it represents, belongs to the kids; to the future generations and to the innovators that continue to push what’s possible on a board. In Episode 3, we see skate legends and the next generation of rising talent talk about the influence of the Half Cab on skating’s legacy and the shoe’s continued influence, illustrated by skateboarding from the likes of Una Farrar, Daiki Hoshino, Pedro Delfino and Nick Michel, among others from across the globe.

Cut Down: 30 Years of the Vans Half Cab Episode 2: Street Cab

Skaters across time zones and generations have been drawn to the Half Cab, a testament that speaks to the shoe’s iconic design and functionality. The silhouette has been foundational in skateboarding and the evolution of its culture through the years. 

Watch episode three of Cut Down: 30 Years of the Vans Half Cab at vans.com/HalfCab. Stay tuned to vans.com/HalfCab throughout the year for more information on all upcoming product drops, collaborations, and content releases.

Cut Down: 30 Years of the Vans Half Cab Episode 1: The Full Cab

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

vans.com/skateboarding

JUICE MAGAZINE 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

