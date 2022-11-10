You Are Invited to Juice Dan Birthday Party!

You are invited to Juice Dan’s Birthday Party, with special guest DJ, house producer and L.A. native, Sage Caswell, and live music by Brian Brannon and The Snapback Gnarlers, and introducing Dan’s new show, Juice Talks, carrying on the tradition of talk story, with special guests Jeff Ho of Zephyr, Dogtown & Z-Boys surf skate legend, and Brian Brannon of JFA, skateboarding and punk rock lifer, in addition to a few surprise guests too!

Dan Levy at Venice Skatepark Rally in 2001. Photo by Pep Williams

We will be celebrating Dan Levy on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6-10pm, at one of the hottest new spots in Los Angeles, De Buena Planta, at 2815 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California. The first 30 guests to arrive will receive a complimentary hand-painted one-of-a-kind t-shirt painted by Jeff Ho. Happy Birthday!

Please RSVP to JuiceMagazineUSA@gmail.com.

Reservations for Dinner are recommended at: BOOK TABLE RESERVATION AT DE BUENA PLANTA.

Juice Dan’s Birthday Party and Juice Talks with Jeff Ho, Brian Brannon and Sage Caswell, is set for Friday, November 18th, 2022, 6-10 p.m., at one of the hottest new spots in L.A., De Buena Planta located at 2815 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90026.

At 6pm, the first 30 guests to arrive will receive a complimentary, one-of-a-kind, custom t-shirt or tote bag hand-painted by Jeff Ho.

Jeff Ho – originator of Zephyr surfskate style. Photo © Jon Steele

At 7pm, Dan Levy will be hosting Juice Talks, carrying on the tradition of talk story, with Jeff Ho of Zephyr, Dogtown & Z-Boys surf skate legend, and Brian Brannon, lead singer of JFA, skateboarding and punk rock lifer.

JFA Captain, Brian Brannon, grinds his 215s over the love seat. Photo © Arab

At 8pm, Brian Brannon and the Snapback Gnarlers will perform live music with his 3-piece, along with special guest appearances and drop ins. Brannon has toured the world and lived the skater’s dream of being in a band and hitting local skate spots along the way.

Sage Caswell & Jeff Ho at Fucking Awesome after Jeff Ho tagged the wall. Photo by Dan Levy

At 9pm, special guest DJ, house producer, L.A. native, and FA World Entertainment’s Sage Caswell will take the reins with his own unique brand of enigmatic vibes that evoke ”the paradoxically rushed-yet laid-back duality of his hometown.”

LOCATION:

De Buena Planta is plant-based Mexican and mezcal, created by the founder of The Butcher’s Daughter, located at 2815 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90026.

RESERVATIONS:

De Buena Planta Dinner Reservations are highly recommended and can be booked at

https://resy.com/cities/la/de-buena-planta-silverlake?date=2022-11-09&seats=2

PARKING:

Valet Parking is available at De Buena Planta at 2815 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90026. Street parking can also be found nearby.

ARTWORK AND PHOTO PRINTS:

You may find a price list for photo prints, t-shirts and posters available at the show, as well as rare collectibles available for purchase at JuiceMagazine.com after the show.