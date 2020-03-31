Congratulations to the 2020 Skateboarding Hall of Fame Inductees!
John “Tex” Gibson
Bob Biniak
Chad Muska
Chris Strople
Deanna Calkins
Dennis Martinez
Ed Nadalin
George Orton
Jerry Valdez
John Freis
Marty Grimes
Doug “Pineapple” Saladino
Ray Barbee
Rick Blackhart
Teri Lawrence
Waldo Autry
ICONS
Hobie Alter
Paul Schmitt
This year’s SHOF induction ceremony will be announced at a later date. Stay well and safe and healthy out there, everyone!
ABOUT THE SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAME
The Skateboarding Hall of Fame was created to honor the passion, dedication and contributions to skateboarding history and culture by skateboarders and cultural icons throughout the decades.
The Skateboarding Hall of Fame awards ceremony is a co-production of the International Skateboarding Hall of Fame and the International Association of Skateboard companies (IASC).
The first Skateboarding Hall of Fame event was held in 2009 to honor the passion and dedication of professional skateboarders throughout the decades. IASC members, historians, pros, editors, and the industry vote and gather to recognize those who have made an indelible imprint on the history of skateboarding.
Each year there is an induction ceremony to honor the skateboarders, industry pioneers and icons that have left an indelible imprint on the history of skateboarding and our culture. Proceeds from the ceremony benefit the International Skateboarding Hall of Fame Non-Profit.
Congratulations to all of those that have been inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame, since it began in 2009.
SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAMERS
2009
Bruce Logan (1960s)
Tony Alva (1970s)
Tony Hawk (1980s)
Danny Way (1990s)
2010
Torger Johnson (1960s)
Stacy Peralta (1970s)
Steve Caballero (1980s)
Bob Burnquist (1990s)
Eric Koston (2000s)
Patti McGee (Women)
Craig Stecyk (Icon)
Larry Stevenson (Icon)
2012
Danny Bearer (1960s)
Jay Adams (1970s)
Mark Gonzales (1980s)
Peggy Oki (Women)
John Humphrey (Icon)
Frank Nasworthy (Icon)
Glen E. Friedman (Icon)
Black Flag (Icon)
2013
Woody Woodward (1960s)
Tom Sims (1970s, Era One)
Alan Gelfand (1970s, Era Two)
Rodney Mullen (1980s, Era One)
Christian Hosoi (1980s, Era Two)
Wendy Bearer Bull (Women 1960s)
Laura Thornhill Caswell (Women 1970s)
Warren Bolster (Icon)
NHS, Inc. – Richard Novak, Jay Shuirman, Bob Denike, Tim Piumarta and Jeff Kendall (Icon)
Devo (Icon)
2014
Gregg Carroll (1960s)
Jim Muir (1970s Era One)
Steve Olson (70s Era Two)
Lance Mountain (1980s Era One)
Natas Kaupas (1980s Era Two)
Laurie Turner (1960s Women)
Ellen Oneal (1970s Women)
Fausto Vitello (Icon)
Pipeline Skatepark (Icon)
J Grant Brittian (Icon)
2015
Brian Logan (1960s)
Henry Hester (1970s, Era One)
Duane Peters (1970s, Era Two)
Neil Blender (1980s, Era One)
Chris Miller (1980s, Era Two)
John Cardiel (1990s)
Robin Logan (1970s)
Cara-Beth Burnside (1980s)
Elissa Steamer (1990s)
Tracker Trucks (Icon)
Vans Shoes (Icon)
James O’Mahoney (Icon)
2016
Skip Frye
Ty Page
Eddie Elguera
Ellen Berryman
Steve Alba
Cindy Whitehead
Tommy Guerrero
Jen O’Brein
ICONS
MoFo
Powell Peralta
Suicidal Tendencies
2017
Bob Mohr
Gregg Weaver
Russ Howell
Kim Cespedes
Shogo Kubo
Vicki Vickers
Eric Dressen
Mike McGill
Daewon Song
ICONS
Jim Phillips
Sonja Catalano
2018
Tommy Ryan
Mike Weed
David Hackett
Brad Bowman
Allen Losi
Matt Hensley
Guy Mariano
Pattie Hoffman
Judi Oyama
ICONS
Skateboarder Magazine
Bahne Skateboards
Jeff Ho
2019
Cris Dawson
Kevin “The Worm” Anderson
Tom “Wally” Inouye
Ray “Bones” Rodriguez
Micke Alba
Jeff Phillips
Jason Lee
Desiree Von Essen
Edie Robertson
ICONS
Gale Webb
Val Surf
Kona Skatepark.
2020
Skateboarding Hall of Fame‘s fundraiser for support during closure.
The Museum has been OPEN and FREE since 1997. Unfortunately during this COVID-19 Scare we are forced to close. Without visitors and foot traffic we are unable to raise any money and as everyone knows money is necessary to keep any establishment operating.
Please join me in supporting this good cause.
I’m raising money for Skateboarding Hall of Fame and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support. I’ve included information about The Skateboarding Hall of Fame below.
👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻
The Skateboarding Hall of Fame was created to honor the passion, dedication and contributions to skateboarding history and culture by skateboarders and cultural icons throughout the decades.
Click here to donate and support.
Post a reply