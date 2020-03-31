Congratulations to the 2020 Skateboarding Hall of Fame Inductees!

John “Tex” Gibson

Bob Biniak

Chad Muska

Chris Strople

Deanna Calkins

Dennis Martinez

Ed Nadalin

George Orton

Jerry Valdez

John Freis

Marty Grimes

Doug “Pineapple” Saladino

Ray Barbee

Rick Blackhart

Teri Lawrence

Waldo Autry

ICONS

Hobie Alter

Paul Schmitt

This year’s SHOF induction ceremony will be announced at a later date. Stay well and safe and healthy out there, everyone!

ABOUT THE SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAME

The Skateboarding Hall of Fame was created to honor the passion, dedication and contributions to skateboarding history and culture by skateboarders and cultural icons throughout the decades.

The Skateboarding Hall of Fame awards ceremony is a co-production of the International Skateboarding Hall of Fame and the International Association of Skateboard companies (IASC).

The first Skateboarding Hall of Fame event was held in 2009 to honor the passion and dedication of professional skateboarders throughout the decades. IASC members, historians, pros, editors, and the industry vote and gather to recognize those who have made an indelible imprint on the history of skateboarding.

Each year there is an induction ceremony to honor the skateboarders, industry pioneers and icons that have left an indelible imprint on the history of skateboarding and our culture. Proceeds from the ceremony benefit the International Skateboarding Hall of Fame Non-Profit.

Congratulations to all of those that have been inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame, since it began in 2009.

SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAMERS

2009

Bruce Logan (1960s)

Tony Alva (1970s)

Tony Hawk (1980s)

Danny Way (1990s)

2010

Torger Johnson (1960s)

Stacy Peralta (1970s)

Steve Caballero (1980s)

Bob Burnquist (1990s)

Eric Koston (2000s)

Patti McGee (Women)

Craig Stecyk (Icon)

Larry Stevenson (Icon)

2012

Danny Bearer (1960s)

Jay Adams (1970s)

Mark Gonzales (1980s)

Peggy Oki (Women)

John Humphrey (Icon)

Frank Nasworthy (Icon)

Glen E. Friedman (Icon)

Black Flag (Icon)

2013

Woody Woodward (1960s)

Tom Sims (1970s, Era One)

Alan Gelfand (1970s, Era Two)

Rodney Mullen (1980s, Era One)

Christian Hosoi (1980s, Era Two)

Wendy Bearer Bull (Women 1960s)

Laura Thornhill Caswell (Women 1970s)

Warren Bolster (Icon)

NHS, Inc. – Richard Novak, Jay Shuirman, Bob Denike, Tim Piumarta and Jeff Kendall (Icon)

Devo (Icon)

2014

Gregg Carroll (1960s)

Jim Muir (1970s Era One)

Steve Olson (70s Era Two)

Lance Mountain (1980s Era One)

Natas Kaupas (1980s Era Two)

Laurie Turner (1960s Women)

Ellen Oneal (1970s Women)

Fausto Vitello (Icon)

Pipeline Skatepark (Icon)

J Grant Brittian (Icon)

2015

Brian Logan (1960s)

Henry Hester (1970s, Era One)

Duane Peters (1970s, Era Two)

Neil Blender (1980s, Era One)

Chris Miller (1980s, Era Two)

John Cardiel (1990s)

Robin Logan (1970s)

Cara-Beth Burnside (1980s)

Elissa Steamer (1990s)

Tracker Trucks (Icon)

Vans Shoes (Icon)

James O’Mahoney (Icon)

2016

Skip Frye

Ty Page

Eddie Elguera

Ellen Berryman

Steve Alba

Cindy Whitehead

Tommy Guerrero

Jen O’Brein

ICONS

MoFo

Powell Peralta

Suicidal Tendencies

2017

Bob Mohr

Gregg Weaver

Russ Howell

Kim Cespedes

Shogo Kubo

Vicki Vickers

Eric Dressen

Mike McGill

Daewon Song

ICONS

Jim Phillips

Sonja Catalano

2018

Tommy Ryan

Mike Weed

David Hackett

Brad Bowman

Allen Losi

Matt Hensley

Guy Mariano

Pattie Hoffman

Judi Oyama

ICONS

Skateboarder Magazine

Bahne Skateboards

Jeff Ho

2019

Cris Dawson

Kevin “The Worm” Anderson

Tom “Wally” Inouye

Ray “Bones” Rodriguez

Micke Alba

Jeff Phillips

Jason Lee

Desiree Von Essen

Edie Robertson

ICONS

Gale Webb

Val Surf

Kona Skatepark.

2020

Skateboarding Hall of Fame‘s fundraiser for support during closure.

The Museum has been OPEN and FREE since 1997. Unfortunately during this COVID-19 Scare we are forced to close. Without visitors and foot traffic we are unable to raise any money and as everyone knows money is necessary to keep any establishment operating.

Please join me in supporting this good cause.

I’m raising money for Skateboarding Hall of Fame and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support. I’ve included information about The Skateboarding Hall of Fame below.

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

The Skateboarding Hall of Fame was created to honor the passion, dedication and contributions to skateboarding history and culture by skateboarders and cultural icons throughout the decades.

Click here to donate and support.