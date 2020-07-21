Andrew Reynolds on Vans Plus More Vans News

It’s official. “The Boss” Andrew Reynolds is on Vans.

As Vans has stated, “Andrew’s dedication to skateboarding and commitment to excellence through both his professional skate career and his brand Baker skateboards have made him a household name across the globe. Andrew “The Boss” Reynolds continues to foster the next generation of skateboarders by constantly seeking out new and up-and-coming talent. We are honored that he’ll be supporting Vans’ mission to promote and grow skateboarding globally.”

Vans Skate Team is Anthony Van Engelen, Gilbert Crockett, Chima Ferguson, Geoff Rowley, Tony Trujillo, Kyle Walker, Andrew Allen, Chris PFanner, Curren Caples, Daniel Lutheran, Dustin Dollin, Elijah Berle, Omar Hassan, Pedro Barros, Lizzie Armanto, Rowan Zorilla, Ronnie Sandoval, Chris Russell, Christian Hosoi, John Cardiel, Ray Barbee, Jeff Grosso (R.I.P.), Steve Caballero and Tony Alva.

The Kyle Walker Pro 2

The Vans Kyle Walker Pro 2 and Kyle Walker apparel collection will be available at skate shops worldwide, Vans.com/kylewalker, and Vans retail stores on July 30.

PRESS RELEASE:

Support can come in many forms, but for Vans Pro Skater Kyle Walker, it’s the enduring support from the skate community, and his friends and family back home in “Tornado Alley” Oklahoma, that has made the greatest impact in his young, storied career. It’s this same type of durable support that Kyle has modeled in his new signature shoe and apparel collection, releasing worldwide on July 30.

Style, function, and most importantly, “made for skaters” are the founding principles behind the Kyle Walker Pro 2and apparel pack, designed through Kyle’s perspective to arrive at a truly fresh, clean slip-on skate shoe packed with features and paying homage to the people and places that have shaped him.

“My main inspiration was to make something that really just wasn’t the typical Vans shoe,” Kyle said. “I love the Slip-On and when I first got on Vans I only wore those, so this shoe combines features of my first shoe with a Slip-On and has more of an elegant look that a normal skate shoe wouldn’t have.”

Continuing to influence what’s possible on a skateboard, Kyle needs support first and foremost to keep progressing. For the Kyle Walker Pro 2, he specifically requested WaffleCup technology, the best combination of vulcanized flick and boardfeel in the forefoot, support in the midfoot and heel, and rugged durability. Add to that equation PopCush, the highest level of impact cushioning with better energy return, and Duracap’s extra reinforcement.

Kyle wanted a clean, fresh look in his new signature shoe, and the hero colorway —antique/white with mint green sole and interior accenting – delivers just that. That same elevated look carries over into the apparel pack, resulting in a collection that pays homage to Kyle’s roots while maintaining an understated, sophisticated tone.

The Kyle Walker collection includes a flannel, pullover hoodie, Off The Wall LS tee, classic SS tee, belt and denim. Drawing inspiration from Kyle’s home state flower, the Kyle Walker Classic SS tee features the Oklahoma Rose over large printed Vans typeface in elegant font, while the Kyle Walker PO hoodie features the same graphic as a chest logo with white/black Checkerboard in the waist and sleeve cuffs. To push the limits as much as he does skating, Kyle’s apparel has to perform just as well, which is why his denim was created with Cone SGene for unrivaled stretch and recovery.

Kyle Walker was bred on unpredictability and true grit. Since joining the Vans team in 2013, he’s consistently challenged his personal standards and the perception of what is actually possible on a skateboard. One of the fastest team members in Vans history to secure a signature shoe, and one of the youngest pros to acquire Thrasher’s coveted 2016 “Skater of the Year” award, Kyle continues to prove he is up for any challenge.

Lizzie Armanto Old Skool Pro Pack

A true embodiment of Vans’ DNA, Lizzie Armanto is an icon of originality and positivity. With her down-to-earth, fashion-forward, barrier-breaking approach, it’s no wonder Lizzie has become a role model to skateboarders around the world.

Never one to remain complacent in her style both on and off the board, Lizzie’s fun approach is reflected in her latest collection with Vans, featuring the Old Skool Pro Lizzie Armanto and a signature apparel pack infused with Lizzie’s signature beating-heart graphic and positive messaging. The design takes cues from natural tones and wild terrain, according to Lizzie:

“My latest collection was inspired from a photo I took of a spring time California landscape, covered in plants and wildflowers.”

The Old Skool Pro Lizzie packs bold style and serious performance into a shoe for those who aspire to Lizzie’s arresting abilities on a skateboard. The shoe’s full-suede, antique-white upper with debossed Checkerboard combines with a translucent Sidestripe and a contrasting black rubber sole, creating a graceful aesthetic with a bit of attitude. Lizzie’s initials are debossed on the heelcup as well as printed alongside her signature beating-heart graphic on an olive-gold sockliner.

The shoe features PopCush, Vans’ brand-new, Pro-Skate-exclusive technology. A meticulously tuned foam recipe offers impact protection, superior cushioning, and better energy return for every type of skating. As the brand’s most progressive sockliner to date, PopCush is Vans’ standard best-in-class upgrade for skating longer and harder.

Original gum rubber compound offers superior grip and support, while Pro Vulc Lite construction provides ultimate boardfeel, flex, and grip. DURACAP reinforced underlays in high-wear areas add unrivaled durability and prolong the life of the shoe.

Accompanying the Lizzie’s Old Skool Pro is a line of signature apparel, including the Heart Lizzie baby tee in blue surf, legging in black, coaches jacket in antique white, backpack in antique white, sock in white, and hat in black. Lizzie’s signature beating-heart graphic can be found across the collection, from prominent placement on the baby tee to a more subtle nod on the inside front lining of the coaches jacket. A reminder to “skate with heart” is emblazoned on the legging’s interior waist band and backpack’s strap.

The Vans Old Skool Pro Lizzie Armanto Pack is now available at Vans retailers and vans.com/skate.

Vans and Justin Henry Style 36 Pro

Vans and Justin Henry have come together to help create change and deliver a unifying message with the Justin Henry Style 36 Pro, a fresh, minimalist style with a clear call-to-action: World Peace.

With strong ties to his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, and its local skateboard scene, Justin Henry grew up skating crusty spots and learning the value of putting in work and making each try count. The Justin Henry Style 36 Pro offers a glimpse inside Justin’s personal ethos and style. White, pebble grain leather conveys an elevated-yet-sporty aesthetic.

The shoe accomplishes an understated look with Justin’s namesake stealthily embossed on the tongue, and finished with the words “World” and “Peace” on the outsole and laces. Built with the durability that Vans Skate has become synonymous with, the limited-edition shoe is available through select Vans Skate retailers.

Justin’s journey from young talent to pro was captured in a recent short film by Vans, Justin Henry’s World Peace, highlighting his determination to give back to the community that has shaped him. After volunteering at a local event to help kids learn how to skateboard, Justin says his perspective shifted. “We taught these kids who had never rode skateboards before, and never had an opportunity to get a skateboard,” he said. “The kids were just so happy. After doing that, I realized, all the selfish goals you have, they’re really not as cool as just helping others, you know?”

Inspired by Justin’s lead, Vans is giving back to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio with a $10k donation.

Accompanying the Style 36 Pro is a jacquard-print tote featuring cherubs inspired by a vintage ‘70s sewing bag gifted to Justin from his aunt. While paying tribute to his support system of family and friends back home, the tote’s straps also tie back to the shoe’s overall message of unification.

Justin Henry’s clean, sturdy style is fun to watch. He grew up skating weather-warped spots across his proud home state — the result of which is an effortless style, whether skating impossibly perfect ledges in California or gritty stair sets in NYC. In 2018, Justin earned a part in Quasi’s full-length release “Mother” and was featured in Thrasher’s Am Scramble video. With his powerful style and message, Justin’s poised to do even greater things in the future.

The limited-edition Style 36 Justin Henry shoe is now available at select Vans Skate retail partners. For more information, and to find the nearest store, visit Vans.com/news.

Vans LTD x Sci-Fi Fantasy by Hsu

There’s something to be said about creating, for creativity’s sake alone. Pro skater Jerry Hsu and his small-batch, LA-based apparel brand Sci-Fi Fantasy stand for those principles:

“Once you start worrying too much about what people want – if you just want to be creative and make cool stuff, you shouldn’t let that interfere with what you make.”

Founded on creative self-expression, Vans leans into Jerry’s mind-melting world of Sci-Fi and the places and eras in which he draws inspiration, recently captured in a short film following his creative process, and our latest limited-edition collection, Vans LTD x Sci-Fi Fantasy. The collection leads with a two-tone Sk8-Hi Pro that takes direction from a pair of vintage shoes, reflected in the modern execution of retro colorways. Sci-Fi’s “X” logo —a nod to the brand’s affinity for ‘90s digital tech designs — appears on the quarter of the shoe, as well as across a jersey and hat in the collection. On the heel cup, “Sci-Fi” is printed on the left and “Fantasy” on the right.

Jerry also puts his spin on the Old Skool Pro in true blue and green, and the UltraRange Tri-Lock sandal in Sci-Fi Fantasy black. A similar primary color palette carries over to the Vans x Sci-Fi Fantasy jersey, a vintage take on an athletic silhouette inspired by Jerry’s own collections from the ‘90s. “Generic Technology” is printed across the chest in Chinese, a common theme appearing across T-shirts and hoodies since the brand’s inception.

For Jerry, Sci-Fi Fantasy represents the opportunity to be creative in a different way. The Vans LTD x Sci-Fi Fantasy collection embraces that notion, injecting the brand’s simplistic, progressive style into a fresh offering, available now at select Vans Pro Skate retailers. For more information, visit Vans.com/skate.

