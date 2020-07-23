Antiz Skateboards Premieres “Healthcare” Skate Movie

Check out Antiz Skateboards new short movie “Healthcare” starring: Samu Karvonen, Thanos Panou, Roland Hirsch, Peter Molec, Michel Mahringer, Pepe Tirelli, Yeelen Moens, Sam Partaix, Robin Bolian, Gabriel Engelke, Julien Bachelier, Teemu Pirinen and Uryan Raudet. & Rob Maatman, Alex Sitaras, Alex Tsagalidis, Steve Oikonomakis, Arnaud Nussbaumer and Dallas Rockvam.

Antiz says, “Our travels bring us together and tighten us as a family. We get to leave some of our worries behind or talk about them face to face with friends we don’t see that often. Friends that are mostly outside of our everyday circles and have hours to talk about life on the campfire.

YEELEN_MOEN_OLLIE_FROM_BANK_TO_BANK

We get to argue together and hear different perspectives from each other. Perspectives from different sides of the world.

HIRSCHY_BS_BLUNT

We also get to meet new people on the road and learn a thing or two from them. Sure we skate a lot, have few too many beers, maybe not eat too healthy and might not sleep that good but, in the end, we come out of these travels a bit more experienced, wiser and maybe with few new friends and perspectives about life in general. These tours and trips are our ”Healthcare” system in a way. “

JULIEN_BACHELIER_FS_WALLRIDE

Edit: Garry Mehoum Animation: Uryan Raudet

PEPE_OLLIE_FS_WALL_MILANO

Filmed: Ludo Azemar & Teemu Metsäkylä George Yannakopoulos, Julien Dellion, Marius Syvänen, Joel Juuso, Jon Wolf, Dennis Scholz, Samu Karvonen, Thanos Panou, Jim Craven, Romain Gerlachz.

PETER_MOLEC_FS_BOARD

Music: Wand – Send/Receive Wand – Melted rope Nisennenmondai – A Alan Vega – Ghost rider Ride – Leave them all behind

SAM_PARTAIX_FS_AIR_ARENYS

www.antizskateboards.com

THANOS_PANOU_FS_LIPSLIDE

@antiz_skateboards 2020

SAMU_KARVONEN_FS_5050

URYANN_RAUDET_OLLIE_OLLIE_ATHENS