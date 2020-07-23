Antiz Skateboards Premieres “Healthcare” Skate Movie
Check out Antiz Skateboards new short movie “Healthcare” starring: Samu Karvonen, Thanos Panou, Roland Hirsch, Peter Molec, Michel Mahringer, Pepe Tirelli, Yeelen Moens, Sam Partaix, Robin Bolian, Gabriel Engelke, Julien Bachelier, Teemu Pirinen and Uryan Raudet. & Rob Maatman, Alex Sitaras, Alex Tsagalidis, Steve Oikonomakis, Arnaud Nussbaumer and Dallas Rockvam.
Antiz says, “Our travels bring us together and tighten us as a family. We get to leave some of our worries behind or talk about them face to face with friends we don’t see that often. Friends that are mostly outside of our everyday circles and have hours to talk about life on the campfire.
We get to argue together and hear different perspectives from each other. Perspectives from different sides of the world.
We also get to meet new people on the road and learn a thing or two from them. Sure we skate a lot, have few too many beers, maybe not eat too healthy and might not sleep that good but, in the end, we come out of these travels a bit more experienced, wiser and maybe with few new friends and perspectives about life in general. These tours and trips are our ”Healthcare” system in a way. “
Edit: Garry Mehoum Animation: Uryan Raudet
Filmed: Ludo Azemar & Teemu Metsäkylä George Yannakopoulos, Julien Dellion, Marius Syvänen, Joel Juuso, Jon Wolf, Dennis Scholz, Samu Karvonen, Thanos Panou, Jim Craven, Romain Gerlachz.
Music: Wand – Send/Receive Wand – Melted rope Nisennenmondai – A Alan Vega – Ghost rider Ride – Leave them all behind
@antiz_skateboards 2020
