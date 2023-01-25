Alva Skates Tri-Logo Pig Deck Drop

Since 1977, Alva Skates has been producing high-performance skateboards, always made in California, and these Tri-Logo Pig Decks are a prime example of Alva’s standards of excellence. Get em while supplies last at https://alva-skates.com

Alva 1979 Tri-Logo Pig Reissue in Grey and in White

Released In 1979, and recognized as an instant classic, Alva’s TRI-LOGO deck has been painstakingly reproduced with the correct dimensions and shape right down to the barrel style wheel wells.

30″ x 10″ w/ 16″ Wheelbase

7 Ply Hard Rock Maple

Single Kick

Iconic Super Sparkle Die-Cut Grip

Made in San Diego, CA – U.S.A.