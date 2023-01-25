SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Alva Skates Tri-Logo Pig Deck Drop

Since 1977, Alva Skates has been producing high-performance skateboards, always made in California, and these Tri-Logo Pig Decks are a prime example of Alva’s standards of excellence. Get em while supplies last at https://alva-skates.com

Alva 1979 Tri-Logo Pig Reissue in Grey and in White

Released In 1979, and recognized as an instant classic, Alva’s TRI-LOGO deck has been painstakingly reproduced with the correct dimensions and shape right down to the barrel style wheel wells.
Decks and complete boards are available at https://alva-skates.com.

30″ x 10″ w/ 16″  Wheelbase
7 Ply Hard Rock Maple
Single Kick
Iconic Super Sparkle Die-Cut Grip
Made in San Diego, CA – U.S.A.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

COLLECTIONS

SOCIAL

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now

JUICE MAGAZINE 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 (310) 399.5336 JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2023 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: