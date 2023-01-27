Beyond the Streets is going to London! Spread the good word of over 100 artists whose art will be included in the show. Confirmed exhibiting artists: 10Foot, AIKO, Alicia McCarthy, André Saraiva, BÄST, Beastie Boys, Beezer, Bert Krak, BLADE, BLONDIE, Bob Gruen, Brassaï, Broken Fingaz, C. R. Stecyk III, CES, Charlie Ahearn, Chaz Bojórquez, Chris FREEDOM Pape, Christopher Stead, Conor Harrington, CORNBREAD, Craig Costello, CRASH, DABSMYLA, Dash Snow, DAZE, DELTA, DONDI, Duncan Weston, Dr. REVOLT, Eric HAZE, Escif, Estevan Oriol, Fab 5 Freddy, FAILE, Felipe Pantone, FUME, FUTURA2000, Glen E. Friedman, GOLDIE, Gordon Matta-Clark, Gregory Rick, Guerrilla Girls, Gus Coral, Henry Chalfant, HuskMitNavn, IMON BOY, Jaimie D’Cruz, Jamie Reid, Janette Beckman, Jason REVOK, Jenny Holzer, Joe Conzo, John Ahearn & Rigoberto Torres, José Parlá, KATSU, KAWS, KC ORTIZ, Keith Haring, Kenny Scharf, KING MOB, LADY PINK, Lawrence Watson, Lisa Kahane, Malcolm McLaren, Maripol, Martin Jones, Martha Cooper, Maya Hayuk, Michael Holman, Michael Lawrence, Mister CARTOON, MODE 2, Ozzie Juarez, Pablo Allison, Pat Phillips, Paul Insect, POSE, PRIDE, PRIEST, Richard Colman, RISK, Robert 3D Del Naja, Roger Perry, Shepard Fairey, SHOE, Sophie Bramly, STASH, Stephen ESPO Powers, Stickymonger, SWOON, TAKI 183, Toby Mott, TOX, Tim Conlon, Timothy Curtis, Tish Murtha, Todd James, VHILS , ZEPHYR and more to be announced.

From defiant train writers to powerful large-scale muralists, Saatchi Gallery is thrilled to announce over 100 international artists to be featured in BEYOND THE STREETS LONDON, opening this February. The exhibition, supported by adidas Originals, will be the most comprehensive graffiti & street art exhibition to open in the UK, and is set to take over all three floors of London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery.

“A collection of pioneers like these in one place is rare. Being able to exhibit with such respected artists is something I don’t take for granted! I hope London is ready for a real glimpse into L.A. street art culture.” – MISTER CARTOON

It’s the first time in 8 years a show has taken over the entirety of Saatchi Gallery and marks a huge moment for the London institution! Featuring new works, large-scale installations, original ephemera, and extraordinary fashion that captures the powerful impact of street art across the world, each of the exhibition’s chapters will dive into its exceptional history; including the emergence of punk; the birth of hip-hop – marking its 50th anniversary in 2023; and street culture’s strong influence in fashion and film.

Tickets available now, book here: saatchigallery.com/tickets

Curated by graffiti historian Roger Gastman, BEYOND THE STREETS LONDON will examine the fundamental human need for public self-expression, highlighting artists with roots in graffiti and street art whose work has evolved into highly disciplined studio practices, alongside important cultural figures inspired by this art scene.

About the Exhibition:

Upon entering Saatchi Gallery, visitors will explore the graffiti-filled installation The Vandal’s Bedroom by American artist Todd James, whose works have been exhibited twice at the Venice Biennale.

In the first chapter ‘Music & Art Converge’, visitors will explore the socio-political turmoil of the late 70s and 80s, where the decline of cities met artistic resistance, a shift which was felt in both the US and UK. Youth culture responded by painting graffiti on walls and public transport, creating art that reflected and reimagined the times in an explosion of expression on the streets. It was about identity in the face of oppression, self-awareness, and self-discovery in a moment of a depleted economic outlook.

The Clash: A large stage backdrop created during the Radio Clash tour by graffiti artist FUTURA2000 at the Lyceum Ballroom, London (1981)

Through music and art, London meets New York, featuring works including FUTURA2000’s legendary 30 ft. painting, made on stage with The Clash, displayed along with the unparalleled contributions from Malcom McLaren, MODE2 and American photojournalist Martha Cooper. Visitors will also be encouraged to browse and enjoy music at Trash Records, an interactive installation within a fully recreated record shop.

Martha Cooper “Lil Crazy Legs”

No area of Saatchi Gallery will be left untouched; visitors will be immersed by works and ephemera on view across hallways, tunnels and staircases and will enter rooms exploring the birth of graffiti like never seen before. These spaces will showcase a wall of Jenny Holzer’s truisms; Henry Chalfant’s photography of NYC train writers in action; together with AIKO’s timeless stenciling of delicate silhouettes and Gordon Matta-Clark’sextraordinary archive of graffiti photography.

The ‘Dream Galleries’ chapter focuses on a selection of American and European originators, photo documentarians and cultural icons who helped contextualize and spread graffiti culture around the world. In André Saraiva’s Dream series, there is a visual articulation of how graffiti, street art, hip-hop, punk, fashion and break-dancing all sprung from the late 1970s and early 1980s into the 90s and today, and became a hybrid celebration of underground culture. Featured artists also include Mister CARTOON, most famously known for his tattooing and Los Angeles murals; an extraordinary Beastie Boys installation featuring fashion and ephemera from the band’s prolific history; and LADY PINK’s feminist murals, illustrations and paintings.

The ‘Legends’ chapter will present icons such as legendary NYC artist, Eric HAZE, a torch bearer for generations to come; a new large-scale painting by abstract expressionist artist José Parlá; advertisement posters by KAWS, a prominent creative force; and unique ephemera by Keith Haring, one of the most popular street artists of the 1980s.

The ‘Blockbusters’ chapter will include works commissioned specifically for this exhibition by graffiti trailblazers Shepard Fairey, LA-based activist,and FAILE, a Brooklyn based artistic duo taking over the streets of NYC since the late 90s.

‘Larger Than Life’ chapter will include a site-specific large-scale installation by LA-based icon Kenny Scharf who will present the largest to date Cosmic Cavern; an immersive and interactive installation consisting of Day-Glo paintings, ephemera, and reused materials found in the streets of LA. This chapter will also feature the signature puppet characters made from recycled materials by Paul Insect, one of London’s original street art pioneers.

The ‘Timeline’ chapter will take a deep dive into street culture history through archival photography, ephemera and fashion to contextualize the cross-pollination of influences across music, fashion and film. This chapter will also include a large wall vinyl by infamous feminist collective Guerrilla Girls– a deliberate nod to the fact that most street and graffiti artists, and indeed most well-known artists in contemporary art overall are men.

FAB 5 FREDDY, Spray Paint on Canvas

The closing chapters consist of ‘Social Commentary: Graffiti as a message’; ‘Art with Conscience’ containing works by hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy, and; ‘Consideration Into Innovation’ showcasing Lisbon-based artist, VHILS, who innovatively utilizes repurposed materials to reimagine city walls.

In the final chapter ‘The Next Phase’ visitors will engage with new op-art works by Valencia based artist Felipe Pantone, whose high-contrast, geometric patterns continue to challenge perspective resulting in a distinctive aesthetic of the digital age.

FELIPE PANTONE, “Optichromie 114”, Photo © FPSTUDIO, 2019

“With every exhibition we’ve put together, I always learn something new and London is no exception. The amount of stories and historical moments–some of which may have been forgotten and arguably unknown until now–are what will make our Saatchi Gallery show such a spectacle. We really hope to educate and inspire through a curious lens that digs into the nooks and crannies of all these subcultures and the massive role London played in bringing them to light on a world stage” – ROGER GASTMAN

Dates and Opening Hours

Open to the public: 17 February – 9 May 2023

10 AM – 6 PM (last admission 5 PM)

Saatchi Lates: Dates to be announced

Admission

Tickets from £15. Members Go Free. Family tickets available. Tickets: saatchigallery.com/tickets

Social Media

Join the discussion about the exhibition online: #BEYONDTHESTREETSLONDON

Instagram: @saatchi_gallery I @beyondthestreetsart

TikTok: @saatchi_gallery I @beyondthestreets

Twitter: @saatchi_gallery I @Beyond__streets

Facebook: @saatchigalleryofficial I @beyondthestreetsart

Curatorial Credit

Curated by Roger Gastman together with: Evan Pricco, Raoul Shah & Kim Stephens

Exhibition Catalogue

The official BEYOND THE STREETS LONDON exhibition catalogue, compiled by Roger Gastman, provides an in-depth look into the world of graffiti and street art’s most iconic figures. This book spans multiple decades and honours the diverse and boundary-pushing stories that helped turn vandalism into contemporary art. Hardbound and 1000+ images.

Merchandise

BEYOND THE STREETS LONDON will also feature a curated gift shop with more than 150 items developed exclusively for the London exhibition. The shop will feature a variety of apparel, collectibles, prints, books, toys, home goods and accessories, including several limited-edition artist collaborations.

ABOUT SAATCHI GALLERY

Since 1985, Saatchi Gallery has provided an innovative platform for contemporary art. Exhibitions have presented works by largely unseen young artists, or by international artists whose work has been rarely or never exhibited in the UK. This approach has made the Gallery one of the most recognised names in contemporary art. Since moving to its current 70,000 square feet space in the Duke of York’s Headquarters in Chelsea, London, the Gallery has welcomed over 10 million visitors. The Gallery hosts thousands of school visits annually and has over 6 million followers on social media. In 2019 Saatchi Gallery became a charity, beginning a new chapter in its history. www.saatchigallery.com

Registered Charity Number: 1182328

Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 4RY

ABOUT BEYOND THE STREETS

BEYOND THE STREETS was founded by Roger Gastman, producer of the 2010 Academy Award-nominated film, Exit Through the Gift Shop, co-curator of Art in the Streets (2011) at the MoCA in Los Angeles, and director of the SHOWTIME documentary Rolling Like Thunder (2021), a plunge into the underground world of freight train graffiti culture. BEYOND THE STREETS is an art-driven cultural and educational worldwide movement celebrating mark makers and rule breakers, agitators and instigators. Its curation showcases the best of contemporary and emerging artists, with a focus on graffiti and street art creators. Boasting over 100 artist collaborators per show, BEYOND THE STREETS is known for its massive-scale exhibitions, immersive educational experiences, and engaging pop-up events, which have played host to over half a million unique visitors between its shows in Los Angeles, New York, The Hamptons and digital showcases with NTWRK. BEYOND THE STREETS exhibitions have produced over 2.5B media impressions through global art publications, business journals and culture magazines, with new show openings coming to Shanghai and London in 2023. BEYOND THE STREETS is widely recognized for its innovative brand partnerships and premium publications, which include over 75 published and authored book titles, including works for the likes of Martha Cooper, Felipe Pantone, POSE, Paul Insect, DABSMYLA and Beastie Boys, amongst others. BEYOND THE STREETS pushes the very idea of art beyond any preconceived boundary. www.beyondthestreets.com

HEADLINE SUPPORTER

ABOUT adidas Originals

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas – one of the world’s leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel – adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand’s legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street. www.adidas.co.uk/originals

SUPPORTING PARTNERS

ABOUT LOS ANGELES & LOS ANGELES TOURISM

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (Los Angeles Tourism) is the non-profit destination marketing and sales organization for the Los Angeles tourism industry and the ultimate resource for where to stay and play in the LA area.

Los Angeles is a dynamic, ever-evolving destination – where diversity thrives, and everyone is welcome. Discover the true LA by exploring its more than 30 culturally rich neighborhoods, each one offering a distinct vibe. LA is home to more than 300 days of warm sunshine, 75 miles of idyllic shoreline, more museums and performing arts venues than any other US city, and an innovative culinary scene led by influential tastemakers. A global creative capital and the epicenter of the sports universe, LA presents limitless possibilities for visitors from around the world. For more information, visit discoverlosangeles.com, follow at facebook.com/DiscoverLosAngeles, or @discoverLA on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT onefinestay

As one of Accor’s luxury brands, onefinestay provides a personalised end-to-end service for discerning travellers who value exceptional quality homes, villas and chalets paired with bespoke services and experiences in the world’s most desirable destinations. From beachside retreats in the Caribbean to chic apartments in New York, London and Paris, to cosy ski chalets in the US Rockies, onefinestay’s unique collection of 4,500 homes, villas and chalets in 50 global destinations are hand-picked for their prime location, design, character and comfort along with their sense of style, elegance and beauty. onefinestay’s trusted Travel Advisors match guests with their dream home-away-from-home, whilst every stay is professionally managed by a dedicated concierge team to ensure an effortless and unforgettable getaway. The complimentary concierge goes above and beyond to curate personalised itineraries for guests, including a personal welcome, 24/7 guest support and tailored services and experiences from grocery deliveries to childcare, private chefs, wine tasting or a sunset boat trip and more.

onefinestay is growing their collection and looking for beautiful, design-led homes in London, LA, New York or Paris. The brand nurtures personal relationships with their homeowners who choose to enjoy the benefits of short to mid-term renting with the assurance that someone is looking after their home as if it were their own.

Discover more at www.onefinestay.com and follow @onefinestay on Instagram, Facebook Twitter and TikTok.