Shepard Fairey Large Format Art Drop

Check out this large format art by Shepard Fairey, which drops on Thursday, Jan 26, 2023 at 10am.

As Shepard explains, “The “While Supplies Last!” large format serigraph is based on a mural I recently painted in the East Quarter of Dallas, Texas, featuring flowers, a female environmental activist, and a faux advertising sticker. The art is a reminder to preserve the planet’s health so it can continue to sustain things we value. The beautiful and life-sustaining aspects of the environment will not last unless we protect them. Flowers have been consistent motifs in my work as symbols of positive growth and harmony. Of course, the concept extends much further than just flowers, but flowers are a pretty universally relatable symbol. Whatever you treasure from nature, protect it so the supply is renewable.”

As Shepard describes this art, “The “Another Day In the Coal Mine” large format serigraph is a scene of sun, flowers, patterns, a factory, and the scales of justice. Perched on a ledge is a Summer Tanager, a beautiful red bird that was once extremely common but has seen a concerning decline in its population. This is a vision of what we almost all find beautiful but need to consider thoughtfully… do we want more pollution or more environmental justice? I don’t want this print to be a nostalgic picture of a romantic time that once was. Let’s protect the birds, flowers, and air quality for our time and the future of the planet!”

PRINT DETAILS:

While Supplies Last & Another Day In the Coal Mine. 45 x 26 inches. Serigraph on Coventry Rag, 100% Cotton Custom Archival Paper with hand-deckled edges. Signed by Shepard Fairey. Numbered edition of 100. Purchase both prints in the same order to receive a matching numbered set. Comes with a Digital Certificate of Authenticity provided by Verisart. $950. Proceeds go to Greenpeace USA. Obey publishing chop in lower left corner. Available on Thursday, January 26th @ 10 AM PST at https://store.obeygiant.com. Max order: 1 per customer/household. International customers are responsible for import fees due upon delivery (Except UK).⁣ ALL SALES FINAL.

PS – If you happen to be in Santa Monica, California, check out the new mural art by SF at the Pierside Hotel located at 120 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401.