Linda Perry and Sean Penn Curate Rock ‘N’ Relief for Charity – a star-studded 2-day line-up live stream concert series, March 5-6, 2021, from 12-6:30pm PST, featuring: Foo Fighters, Deadmau5, Perry Farrell, Miguel, Carly Simon w/ David Saw, Gavin Rossdale, Pete Yorn, James Blunt, Jewel, Tracy Bonham, Sheryl Crow, Sammy Hagar DJ Adam Bravin (of She Wants Revenge), SHAED, Macy Gray, Willa Ami, Juliette Lewis, Donita Sparks of L7 & Friends, Linda Perry, Pete Molinari, Kevin Bacon, Silversun Pickups and more.

Legendary producer & Hall of Fame songwriter Linda Perry is set to curate and perform at the upcoming two-day Rock ‘N’ Relief: Live Stream Series. Founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a non-profit organization dedicated to crisis response.



CORE has been working tirelessly on the frontlines with partners to provide equitable access to free testing and vaccines across Los Angeles for the past year. This two-day live stream will benefit CORE’s life-saving programs. In addition, the concert will also benefit CORE’s work supporting the City of L.A.’s mobile vaccination program, which brings access to the vaccine directly to communities who need it most across L.A. The mobile vaccination program targets low-income communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. By providing direct access within the community and offering on-site registration, CORE is helping to eliminate the disparities in health equity as it relates to vaccine distribution and COVID-19 testing.



Additionally, CORE helps operate the City of L.A.’s mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, which is currently serving as the largest vaccination site in the U.S., providing an average of 8,000 vaccines daily, with the capacity to administer more than 12,000 vaccines per day, pending vaccine supply. Linda Perry’s Rock n’ Relief concert aims to be a magnet to bring awareness to CORE as well as raise money in support of CORE’s daily outreach to broaden its impact in the community during this pandemic.

“Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts,” said CORE’s Co-Founder and CEO, Ann Lee. “We are thrilled that Linda Perry has curated such an amazing group of artists to support our cause and bring comfort and joy to people in this time of hardship.”



“As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts,” said event producer and longtime CORE supporter Linda Perry. “When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play. We are pleased to announce that California Love Drop and Monty’s Good Burger will provide food and beverages to all the digital workers that will be working hard to bring this powerful content to the viewers of this impactful concert series. Our goal is to do everything we can to thank CORE and the self-sacrificing people who keep us safe during this unprecedented crisis.”

The current lineup for this two-day concert series hosted by DJ Kat Corbett of SiriusXM & KROQ will feature artists like Foo Fighters, Deadmau5, Perry Farrell, Miguel, Carly Simon w/ David Saw, Gavin Rossdale, Pete Yorn, James Blunt, Jewel, Tracy Bonham, Sheryl Crow, Sammy Hagar DJ Adam Bravin (of She Wants Revenge), SHAED, Macy Gray, Willa Ami, Juliette Lewis, Donita Sparks of L7 & Friends, Linda Perry, Pete Molinari, Kevin Bacon, Silversun Pickups and more. Perry and CORE are working with Amazon Music to stream the concert live on the Amazon Music mobile app, and through the Amazon Music Twitch channel at twitch.tv/amazonmusic. Rolling Stone and YouTube will also further the reach of this timeless event. “We are extremely overwhelmed by the level of support we are getting from these rebel artists who are generously donating their time and so grateful for the backing from the biggest players in the media space. Can’t wait to get the word out and provide much needed funding for CORE while entertaining and lifting the spirits of the nation.” says Perry.

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee that is dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis. Within hours of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Penn mobilized a powerful network to take immediate action. More than 10 years later, CORE continues to lead sustainable programs focused on four pillars: emergency relief, disaster preparedness, environmental resiliency and community building. The organization has expanded beyond Haiti to support communities in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the United States. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CORE has been operating free testing sites across the country alongside local partners, providing essential resources and contact tracing services as well as part of its integrated “CORE 8” approach to combat the pandemic. In 2021, CORE is working with its partners nationwide to ensure safe and equitable distribution of vaccines as they become available to the communities the organization serves.

Amazon Music To Stream Concert Through its App and Twitch Channel

Rolling Stone and YouTube to also Broadcast.

More Info On – Linda Perry :

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/reallindaperry

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealLindaPerry

More Info On – CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) :

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/coreresponse/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/coreresponse

Website : https://www.coreresponse.org/