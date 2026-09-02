Labor Day Skate Jam at Orchid Skatepark Sept 7

It’s time once again for the Labor Day Skate Jam rager at Orchid Skatepark. The festivities kick off at noon on September 7th, 2026, and this year’s shindig will feature live music by special guests The Dickies and Spider Baby. This is a World Cup Skateboarding event sponsored by Vans, Powell Peralta, Liquid Death, Fatty’s Bottom Shelf, Powell Peralta Skate Shop, Juice, Solvang Skate Shop, M. Special, Bones Bearings, Mini Logo, Bones Wheels, Satellite, Seymour Duncan, Buena Onda, Merge 4, Elan Event Rentals, and Lighthouse Skate Shop. Mikey and the Orchid crew will host a day full of sick skateboarding, punk rock and delicious food. $10 Parking. $15 Entry. For contest info: www.wcsk8.com. For event info, email orchidskatepark@gmail.com.

Congrats to Orchid Skatepark which got its nonprofit status this year and created a new website www.theorchidskatepark.org and also launched a new beer: ORCHID ALE from MSpecial!!



The Orchid Skatepark is a nonprofit skate and community center on a secluded coastal ranch in Goleta, California, offering an 11,000+ sq ft indoor/outdoor skatepark alongside 60+ acres of farm and beach, barnyard animals, organic greenhouses, an Airbnb, camping, and event spaces.

Built by the community, we blend skateboarding and roller skating, art, and coastal stewardship to create an inclusive hub where people of all ages and abilities—especially children with disabilities, at-risk youth, and underserved neighbors—can learn, grow, and belong.

Skate lessons are provided through our expert-lead programs; Triumph Skateboarding Club and SB Skate Academy. SB Skate Academy also offers after-school programs, adaptive programming, holiday camps, and birthday parties. In addition, the skatepark itself hosts private sessions and community events.

For more, please visit: www.theorchidskatepark.org