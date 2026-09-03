The Punk Museum by Tequila Mockingbird will feature “Women In Punk” panel discussion on September 9th at 6:30 PM at at the Goethe-Institut Los Angeles located at 1901 W 7th St., Suite A/B, Los Angeles, CA 90057. Doors at 6:30 PM. Panel discussion at 7:30 PM. Full information and RSVP in LINK.

The evening will feature punk pioneers Tequila Mockingbird, Pleasant Gehman, and Jula Bell Liebi in conversation with Jessica A. Schwartz. The event is presented within the context of TEQUILA MOCKINGBIRD’S PUNK MUSEUM and as part of Alle gegen Alles. Punk@50, a project of the Goethe-Institutes in the United States and Mexico that marks the 50th anniversary of punk through exhibitions, concerts, film screenings, and discussions that focus on punk as a subculture, protest movement, and catalyst for self-determination.

Moderator Jessica Schwartz, host of The Punkast joins punk pioneers Tequila Mockingbird, Pleasant Gehman (Lobotomy Fanzine, The Ringling Sisters), and Jula Bell Liebi (Bulimia Banquet, Bobsled) in tracing their histories through the scenes, relationships, and creative practices they’ve helped shape, following these threads into a range of their new inspiring projects. The discussion will explore how these women built the early L.A. punk scene through imaginative experimentation–reclaiming the Hollywood sign, stars and sounds through music, performance, and forging friendships that remain powerful modes of survival and resistance to this day.

Moving between these lived experiences and punk’s broader histories and contradictions, the panel will probe ongoing punk scenes and solidarities as forms of protest and refusal, ways of navigating systemic constraints and injustices, spaces for outcasted belonging, and energetic hope amidst, connection amidst the isolation, alienation, and chaos of the modern world. A selection of videos from the Tequila Mockingbird LA Punk Museum collection of the UCLA Library Punk Archive will be included in the discussion.

Admission is free w/ RSVP in LINK.

All ages.

Light refreshments provided.

PROGRAM

6:30 PM Doors open – exhibition on view

7:20 PM Introduction

7:30 PM Women in Punk panel discussion

9:30 PM End of Event

ABOUT TEQUILA MOCKINGBIRD’S PUNK MUSEUM

Drawn from the extensive archive of artist, curator, and long-time punk historian Tequila Mockingbird, this immersive exhibition showcases an extraordinary collection of punk art, memorabilia, photographs, flyers, zines, posters, records, and rare ephemera that trace the evolution of one of the city’s most influential cultural movements, even drawing connections to the punk scenes in Europe and Germany. Accompanied by a series of events including film screenings, discussions, and more, Tequila Mockingbird’s Punk Museum serves as a space for artists, musicians, fans, and community to gather and celebrate the creativity, DIY ethos, and enduring legacy of the L.A. punk scene—from its underground beginnings to its continued impact on art, music, fashion, and activism today.

TEQUILA MOCKINGBIRD’S PUNK MUSEUM

is on view through October 7th, 2026

at Goethe-Institut Los Angeles Project Space

1901 W 7th St Ste A/B, Los Angeles, CA 90057

During Office Hours:

Tuesday–Thursdays: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Fridays: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Secure, free Parking is available at Metro/Retail parking structure with rear entrance to the Goethe-Institut located at 674 S. Westlake Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90057

Additional Goethe-Institut Los Angeles programming for Alle gegen Alles. Punk@50 includes:

LISTENING SESSION: September 30th

with Thomas Venker, Dave Markey, Lorraine Petel

SURVIVE, THRIVE OR DIE: October 21 – December 15

curated by filmmaker and anthropologist Melody Mayer

FILM SCREENINGS AND ONLINE RESOURCES: ongoing

Find out more in press release HERE, or in online calendar HERE, and by signing up for newsletter HERE.

ONLINE

www.goethe.de/usa/punk50