Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag

The FIRST EVER documentary on the band Anti-Flag, this film follows the band from their beginning in 1993 to present day, telling their story and focusing on the intersection of activism, music and art. This doc is an inspiring look at a group of musicians dedicating their lives to fighting for human rights through their songs and outreach.

“It’s hard to sum up the life of a band in an hour and a half,” says frontman, Justin Sane. “We started Anti-Flag out of a passion for punk rock with the belief that punk music had the power to change people’s lives and have a positive impact on the world. With this documentary, we hope people will see that, while life may not be as straightforward as that idealistic philosophy, it isn’t so far from the truth, either. Regardless of what others take from this film, for us, the experience of looking back on the history of Anti-Flag — sometimes good, sometimes bad, and sometimes unbelievable — leaves us grateful to have had the opportunity to live a very rare and at times extraordinary life as part of this punk rock band.”

The film features interviews with the band and contemporaries such as Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Billy Bragg, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Brian Baker (Bad Religion), Chris Cresswell (The Flatliners, Hot Water Music), Tom May and Greg Barnett (The Menzingers), and many more help tell the story of a band whose drive to spread their message is truly unstoppable.

Beyond the Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag documentary is available now via Vimeo and Amazon. The DVD arrives November 6. Get it here.

Anti-Flag Release “20/20 Division” Digital Deluxe Album.

ANTI-FLAG released their twelfth album 20/20 Vision in January 2020 via Spinefarm Records and the band has just issued the digital-only, deluxe version of that album, titled 20/20 Division. It features five new songs and is available here.

“To say this year hasn’t gone according to plan for anyone may be one of the greatest understatements of all time,” the band states. “But through it all, the sadness that overwhelms in the world during a global pandemic, the constant pain American justice systems deliver on a daily basis, and the fear that comes along with watching our planet squeezed like a lemon for profit, we must actively choose optimism over cynicism.”

