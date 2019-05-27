Renegade Vert Series 2019

As crews of diehard lifers, transition riding rebels and a burgeoning posse of unstoppable young guns prepare for the next stop of the Renegade Vert Series on June 22, 2019 at Damian’s in Silver Spring, Maryland, we wanted to take a look back at some highlights from RVS Stop #1.
Juice Magazine would also like to welcome renowned East Coast photographer, JJ Kefalas, to the Juice crew! JJ has been shooting excellent skateboarding photos since the days of Cedar Crest Country Club and many East Coast vert ramps were just being born. It’s always a pleasure to work with him and we look forward to seeing what JJ’s lens captures at the next skarty. Give him a follow on Instagram at @longwood_skarty.
Check out JJ’s gallery of photos from Rodney Mead’s Mountain Dew Manor in Holopaw, Florida and read on for a reminder of the list of winners from the first 2019 Renegade Vert Series contest.
Thanks to Bob Umbel and the Renegade Vert Series crew for keeping this East Coast contest circuit fun and thanks to JJ for sharing these shots and thanks to all the vert soldiers for keeping the fire lit. Get all the details about the Renegade vert series at https://rumbel.wixsite.com/renegadevertseries
Renegade Vert Series
MEAD’S STOP #1 APRIL 20, 2019
GROMS
1. Gavin Liller
2. Nash Barfield
3. Curren Atterbury
4. Jack Reed
5. Cole Liller
6. Jonny Rips
7. Landon Zanfardino
8. Tyson Brown
9. Levi Buttery
GIRLS
1. Carlin Makibbin
2. Harlow Johnsey
3. Cheyenne Taylor
4. Shiloh Thornton
JUNIORS
1. Tyler Dick
2. Carter Petrocci
3. Henry Romero
4. Jackson Lowder
MEN
1. Logan Yale
2. Patrick McKenna
3. Chase Parten
4. Matthew Cox
5. Corey Strauss
6. Austin Barnes
MASTERS
1. Matt Dove
2. Mike Frazier
3. Brian Drake
4. Phil Hajal
5. Derek Krasauskas
6. Dan Ehara
7. John Wilinski
8. Brett Snyder
9. Mark “OTIS” Smith
10. Rick Morgan
11. Shane Graham
LEGENDS
1. Henry Gutierrez
2. Rodney Mead
3. Dan Brown
4. Bob Pribble
5. Allen Midgette
6. Pat Clark
7. Sam Boo
8. Mark Lake
9. Troy Lowman
10. Randy Rose
11. Tab Textor
OPEN
1. Collin Graham
2. Jake Yanko
3. Andre Young
4. Steven Pineiro
5. Reef Orlando
6. Cam Noren
7. Steven McKaig
8. Chuck Pontone
9. Wyatt Wisnebaker
10. Eli Reams
11. Nathan Midgette
12. Nick Wallace
13. Christian Frazier
14. Ronan Livingston
15. Kevin Reynolds
16. Zack Lewis
17. Isaac Crawford
18. Frank Schaffroth
