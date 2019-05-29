Hara Arena, Site of the Ohio Skateout Contest, Destroyed by Tornado

We are saddened to report that last night, in Dayton, Ohio, a tornado destroyed the Hara Arena, which was once the site of the legendary Ohio Skateout contest in 1988.

Please donate to the Red Cross Dayton tornado relief fund and help those in need at https://www.redcross.org/local/ohio/greater-cincinnati-dayton/about-us/locations/dayton-area-chapter.html

As Alva team rider, Bill Danforth, shared this tragic news and mourned its loss, he reminded us of this fact about the Hara Arena…

“There were only a few times that the entire Alva posse was all together and one of those times was at the Ohio Skateout contest at the Hara Arena in Dayton, Ohio, the day after we shot the infamous leather jacket team photo in Chicago in 1988. One of the other times the whole Alva team was together was in San Francisco for the video premiere of the Alva Skateboards “Backyard Annihilation.”

You can check out the whole Ohio Skateout contest by NSI Video at https://vimeo.com/43370991

The NSI Video description of the Ohio Skateout video footage and contest… “Full of gnar, the Ohio Skateout ’88 will knock your socks off with plenty of style from greats like Bill Danforth, Mark Gonzales, Tony Hawk, Tommy Guerrero, Christian Hosoi, Neil Blender and plenty of good ol’ Bill Tocco. The contest runs about an hour long, with several runs from almost everyone involved and it rocks out with 80’s punk.”

To see the entire Alva Skateboards “Backyard Annihilation” video, watch…