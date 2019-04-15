4th Annual Venice Ladies Skate Jam in Venice Beach

Once Again… It’s ON!!! Come out and cheer on the lady shredders at the 4th Annual Venice Ladies Jam contest at the Venice Beach Skatepark, hosted by the OG Jam Series. Free to enter. Free to watch. Come out and show your support for girls skateboarding, on April 27, 2019 in Venice, California from 10:30 am to 4:30pm. Registration starts at 9:30 am. Pup cup at 10:30 am for beginners 8 and under. Age 9-14 division starts at 11:15. Age 15-24 division starts at noon. Age 25-34 division starts at 1:00. Masters division for 35+ starts at 2:00pm. More info daily at www.ogjamseries.com.

Information

Written by April 15, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

%d bloggers like this: