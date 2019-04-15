4th Annual Venice Ladies Skate Jam in Venice Beach

Once Again… It’s ON!!! Come out and cheer on the lady shredders at the 4th Annual Venice Ladies Jam contest at the Venice Beach Skatepark, hosted by the OG Jam Series. Free to enter. Free to watch. Come out and show your support for girls skateboarding, on April 27, 2019 in Venice, California from 10:30 am to 4:30pm. Registration starts at 9:30 am. Pup cup at 10:30 am for beginners 8 and under. Age 9-14 division starts at 11:15. Age 15-24 division starts at noon. Age 25-34 division starts at 1:00. Masters division for 35+ starts at 2:00pm. More info daily at www.ogjamseries.com.

Like this: Like Loading...