Winston House Live on Spotify with T Bone Burnett presents Bear and a Banjo

As Venice, California, rolls towards springtime, there is a new live music venue, the Winston House, taking shape just steps away from the Venice Skatepark.

“In early 2020, Winston House is opening at 23 Windward Avenue in Venice, CA. The new house will offer one-of-a-kind live music experiences, a restaurant and bar, and will serve as a community center for creatives in Venice.”

Now Winston House is live on Spotify for the first time.

Last year the Winston House recorded a live session with Bear and a Banjo, a collaboration between Jared Gutstadt, Poo Bear, Bob Dylan and T Bone Burnett. Give them a listen.

Once the Winston House is open, there will be weekly house shows at 8pm every Thursday. Learn more about Winston House here.