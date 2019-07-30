Vans Park Series Pro Tour Lands in Paris August 9-10

The Vans Park Series Pro Tour is on its way to the “City of Light” A.K.A. Paris, France and the newly built VPS-certified Vans Cosanostra Skatepark de Chelles for the last qualifier of the VPS park terrain skating contest series before September 6-7, 2019, when Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A. will host the VPS World Championships.

The Vans Park Series is broadcast live on vansparkseries.com. If you’re in Los Angeles, you should set yourself a reminder for 3:00A.M. on August 10th to wake up (or stay awake) to watch all the action from the VPS event in France.

LIVE BROADCAST AIRS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

VANSPARKSERIES.COM

GLOBAL BROADCAST TIMES

Saturday, August 10

Paris-Chelles – 12 p.m.

São Paulo – 11 a.m.

Los Angeles – 3 a.m.

New York – 6 a.m.

London – 11 a.m.

Shanghai – 6 p.m.

Sydney – 8 p.m.

VPS Select Pro Yndiara Asp at the 2019 Montréal Finals

PRESS RELEASE:

On August 9, Vans Park Series Pro Tour skaters will meet in Paris/Chelles, France for the final qualifiers before the World Championships in Salt Lake City in September.

Held at the brand-new permanent VPS-certified built-to-spec course – Vans-Cosanostra Skatepark de Chelles – participants will get a chance to test out the new terrain, while local skate aficionados will witness the world’s best park terrain skating event. The Chelles location is one of three new park terrain constructions that Vans Park Series is donating in 2019.

Coming off back-to-back first place wins in Brazil and Canada, Pedro Barros and Yndiara Asp will be big names to watch at this fourth stop of the tour as they look to keep their lead going into the finals. Representing France, women’s challenger Shani Bru is slated to show-off on her home turf with hopes to secure one of the top five spots to advance to World Championships.

At the event, spectators and fans will be engaged throughout the venue in the Vanguards Village; a physical celebration of individuality, creativity, and self-expression. There will also be skate clinics and a mini-ramp for guests to get involved and skate alongside a number of the Vans EMEA skate team. In the Izone, local fans will also have the opportunity to create their own customized Vans.

Vans Europe partnered with the town of Chelles to build the new permanent skatepark, aiming to encourage the local Paris community to push skating to the next level and join in the inclusive and creative nature of the sport. Find the latest VPS event highlights here.

The 2019 Vans Park Series Pro Tour will be streamed live from Paris-Chelles on vansparkseries.com on August 10.

2019 VANS PARK SERIES

PRO TOUR SCHEDULE

Pro Tour

Shanghai, China

May 17-18, 2019

São Paulo, Brazil

June 22-23, 2019

Montréal, Canada

July 12-13, 2019

Paris-Chelles, France

August 9-10, 2019

World Championships

Salt Lake City, United States

September 6-7, 2019

ABOUT VANS PARK SERIES

The 2019 Vans Park Series Pro Tour is the premier competitive platform for professional park terrain skateboarding. Spanning five countries over a five-month season, the series features four global qualifiers for men and women and culminates with the official Vans Park Series World Championships to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah in September. Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros, Vans Park Series awards a total series purse of $800,000 (USD) and advocates its principal commitment to prize parity for men and women.

Established in 2016, Vans Park Series’ mission is to inspire youth and grow skateboarding participation worldwide by defining a global foundation for park terrain competition that promotes the creative culture of skateboarding. Currently, there are two VPS-certified skateparks donated by Vans Park Series abroad, in Malmö, Sweden (2016) and São Paulo, Brazil (2018)—along with the recently renovated Vans Off The Wall Skatepark in Huntington Beach, CA, just a few miles from Vans’ global headquarters. Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Additional information and live webcast details will be available on the official Vans Park Series iOSapp and online.

