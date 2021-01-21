This is STOKED Film Release

STOKED creates a community of fearless leaders through mentoring, opportunity, and action. Through mentorship and action sports culture, STOKED empowers underserved youth to reach their fullest potential, instilling passion, resilience and determination.

We’re thrilled to announce the first screening of a new film called “This is STOKED” which follows the journey of a couple STOKED youth.

Watch the trailer HERE:

Two online screening times will be available on Jan 28th to accommodate time zones:

  • 4pm PST / 7pm EST
  • 7pm PST / 10pm EST

Tickets are free with registration (or pay what you want via donation) or you can bundle your ticket with a t-shirt or sticker! 

Get tickets HERE.

Learn more about Stoked Mentoring HERE.

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
