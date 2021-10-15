Tampa Pro Live Webcast Oct 16-17 at Skatepark of Tampa
Skatepark of Tampa is back with one of the most historic contests in skateboarding. The 27th annual TAMPA PRO starts today and runs through the weekend, OCTOBER 15-17, 2021. For those that can’t make it to SPoT to experience the stoke first hand, keep it virtual and tune in to the world’s best webcasts from home at SPOTTAMPA.COM
Stay tuned for the upcoming 27th ANNUAL TAMPA AM and SPoT 28 YEAR ANNIVERSARY on November 18-21, 2021 at Skatepark of Tampa: 4215 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL
FRIDAY – OCTOBER 15
- 9:00am – Doors Open
- Registration and Open Practice
- Skating reserved for pros only
- 11:00am – Team Manager / Industry V.I.P. Contest
- Open to team managers, retired pros (for at least 5 years), and company owners
- Disclaimer: There’s no age limit but if you’re obviously way too good, the judges probably won’t let you win
- 4:00pm – 5:00pm – Open Bar Courtesy of PBR and Monster Energy (for 21 and over, must have valid ID, and while supplies last)
- 10:00pm – Park closes
FRIDAY NIGHTLIFE
- Kris Markovich Art Show + “From SPoT til Infinity”
- The early work and life of Alanna Gabin
- 8:00pm – Start time (Event Space)
- Live Music by MC Intelligence (Ron Allen)
- Live Music by G’on Git @pronouncedgo_on_git
- Located at The Bricks – 1327 E. 7th Ave. / Tampa, FL
SATURDAY – OCTOBER 16
Watch the live webcast at SPoTTampa.com – 12PM EST
- 9:00am – Doors Open / Open Practice
- Skating reserved for pros only
- 12:00pm – Street Qualifiers
- Two, one-minute runs, best run counts
- Top 30 advance to Semi-Finals
- Top 2 qualifiers get Straight Shot directly to Finals
- Previous Tampa Pro winners are prequalified to Semi-Finals
- 4:00pm – 5:00pm – Open Bar Courtesy of PBR and Monster Energy (for 21 and over, must have valid ID, and while supplies last)
- 5:00pm – Independent Trucks Best Trick Contest (5pm or immediately following qualifiers)
- Independent Best Trick is inside and on Pro Course
- Independent Best Trick Purse
- 1st – $1000
- 2nd – $500
- 3rd – $300
- 9:00pm – Retail Shop and Pro Course closes (Courtyard, Concrete Course, Kiddie Course and entertainment continues. PARTY!)
SATURDAY NIGHTLIFE
Spectator Admission $10 at the door (free for Tampa Pro ticket holders)
- SPoT Pro Party at SPoT, in Courtyard and Venue
- 7:00pm – Madness Concrete Jam “Hardest Trick” / $1,000 purse
- 8:00pm – Independent Trucks “Fuckin’ Hot!” Grind Challenge / $500 purse
- 9:00pm – Mike Vallely and The Complete Disaster performing the music of Black Flag
SUNDAY – OCTOBER 17
Watch the live webcast at SPoTTampa.com – 12PM EST
- 9:00am – Doors Open / Open Practice
- Skating reserved for pros only
- 12:00pm – Street Semi-Finals
- 28 skaters from Qualifiers, joined by previous Tampa Pro winners
- Two, one-minute runs, best counts
- Top 10 advance to Finals
- 2:00pm – 3:00pm – Open Bar Courtesy of PBR and Monster Energy (for 21 and over, must have valid ID, and while supplies last
- 3:00pm – Street Finals
- 12 skaters
- Ten from Semi-Finals
- Two Straight Shot winners from Qualifiers
- Three, one-minute runs, best run counts
- 12 skaters
- 4:30pm – Awards
- 6:00pm – Park closes
SUNDAY NIGHTLIFE
- Tampa Pro After Party at The Bricks
- 8:00pm – 3:00am – Presented by SPoT + The Bricks
TAMPA PRO PURSE
1st – $10,000
2nd – $5,000
3rd – $3,000
4th – $2,000
5th – $1,000
6th – $800
7th – $700
8th – $600
9th – $500
10th – $400
11th – $300
12th – $200
PREVIOUS WINNERS:
1995 – Mike Vallely
1996 – Eric Koston
1997 – Andrew Reynolds
1998 – Andrew Reynolds
1999 – Gershon Mosley
2000 – Kerry Getz
2001 – Kyle Berard
2002 – Eric Koston
2003 – Tony Trujillo
2004 – Bastien Salabanzi
2005 – Dennis Busenitz
2006 – Greg Lutzka
2007 – Eric Koston
2008 – Greg Lutzka
2009 – Greg Lutzka
2010 – Paul Rodriguez
2011 – Dennis Busenitz
2012- Torey Pudwill
2013 – Luan Oliveira
2014 – Nyjah Huston
2015 – Luan Oliveira
2016 – Shane O’Neill
2017 – Louie Lopez
2018 – Jagger Eaton
2019 – Carlos Ribeiro
2020 – Nyjah Huston
Thanks to the Tampa Pro sponsors: @monsterenergy @cariumaskateboarding @independenttrucks @skater.xl @santacruzskateboards @mobgrip @bronsonspeedco @ojwheels @ramparmor @sls @boardsforbros @SPoTTampa
FLYER ART: @kris_markovich
