Tampa Pro Live Webcast Oct 16-17 at Skatepark of Tampa

Skatepark of Tampa is back with one of the most historic contests in skateboarding. The 27th annual TAMPA PRO starts today and runs through the weekend, OCTOBER 15-17, 2021. For those that can’t make it to SPoT to experience the stoke first hand, keep it virtual and tune in to the world’s best webcasts from home at SPOTTAMPA.COM

Stay tuned for the upcoming 27th ANNUAL TAMPA AM and SPoT 28 YEAR ANNIVERSARY on November 18-21, 2021 at Skatepark of Tampa: 4215 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL

FRIDAY – OCTOBER 15

9:00am – Doors Open

Registration and Open Practice

Skating reserved for pros only

11:00am – Team Manager / Industry V.I.P. Contest Open to team managers, retired pros (for at least 5 years), and company owners Disclaimer: There’s no age limit but if you’re obviously way too good, the judges probably won’t let you win

4:00pm – 5:00pm – Open Bar Courtesy of PBR and Monster Energy (for 21 and over, must have valid ID, and while supplies last)

10:00pm – Park closes

FRIDAY NIGHTLIFE

Kris Markovich Art Show + “From SPoT til Infinity”

The early work and life of Alanna Gabin 8:00pm – Start time (Event Space) Live Music by MC Intelligence (Ron Allen) Live Music by G’on Git @pronouncedgo_on_git Located at The Bricks – 1327 E. 7th Ave. / Tampa, FL



SATURDAY – OCTOBER 16

Watch the live webcast at SPoTTampa.com – 12PM EST

9:00am – Doors Open / Open Practice

Skating reserved for pros only

12:00pm – Street Qualifiers Two, one-minute runs, best run counts Top 30 advance to Semi-Finals Top 2 qualifiers get Straight Shot directly to Finals Previous Tampa Pro winners are prequalified to Semi-Finals

4:00pm – 5:00pm – Open Bar Courtesy of PBR and Monster Energy (for 21 and over, must have valid ID, and while supplies last)

5:00pm – Independent Trucks Best Trick Contest (5pm or immediately following qualifiers) Independent Best Trick is inside and on Pro Course

Independent Best Trick Purse 1st – $1000 2nd – $500 3rd – $300

9:00pm – Retail Shop and Pro Course closes (Courtyard, Concrete Course, Kiddie Course and entertainment continues. PARTY!)

SATURDAY NIGHTLIFE

Spectator Admission $10 at the door (free for Tampa Pro ticket holders)

SPoT Pro Party at SPoT, in Courtyard and Venue 7:00pm – Madness Concrete Jam “Hardest Trick” / $1,000 purse 8:00pm – Independent Trucks “Fuckin’ Hot!” Grind Challenge / $500 purse 9:00pm – Mike Vallely and The Complete Disaster performing the music of Black Flag



SUNDAY – OCTOBER 17

Watch the live webcast at SPoTTampa.com – 12PM EST

9:00am – Doors Open / Open Practice

Skating reserved for pros only

12:00pm – Street Semi-Finals 28 skaters from Qualifiers, joined by previous Tampa Pro winners Two, one-minute runs, best counts Top 10 advance to Finals

2:00pm – 3:00pm – Open Bar Courtesy of PBR and Monster Energy (for 21 and over, must have valid ID, and while supplies last

3:00pm – Street Finals 12 skaters Ten from Semi-Finals Two Straight Shot winners from Qualifiers Three, one-minute runs, best run counts

4:30pm – Awards

6:00pm – Park closes

SUNDAY NIGHTLIFE

Tampa Pro After Party at The Bricks 8:00pm – 3:00am – Presented by SPoT + The Bricks



TAMPA PRO PURSE

1st – $10,000

2nd – $5,000

3rd – $3,000

4th – $2,000

5th – $1,000

6th – $800

7th – $700

8th – $600

9th – $500

10th – $400

11th – $300

12th – $200

PREVIOUS WINNERS:

1995 – Mike Vallely

1996 – Eric Koston

1997 – Andrew Reynolds

1998 – Andrew Reynolds

1999 – Gershon Mosley

2000 – Kerry Getz

2001 – Kyle Berard

2002 – Eric Koston

2003 – Tony Trujillo

2004 – Bastien Salabanzi

2005 – Dennis Busenitz

2006 – Greg Lutzka

2007 – Eric Koston

2008 – Greg Lutzka

2009 – Greg Lutzka

2010 – Paul Rodriguez

2011 – Dennis Busenitz

2012- Torey Pudwill

2013 – Luan Oliveira

2014 – Nyjah Huston

2015 – Luan Oliveira

2016 – Shane O’Neill

2017 – Louie Lopez

2018 – Jagger Eaton

2019 – Carlos Ribeiro

2020 – Nyjah Huston

Thanks to the Tampa Pro sponsors: @monsterenergy @cariumaskateboarding @independenttrucks @skater.xl @santacruzskateboards @mobgrip @bronsonspeedco @ojwheels @ramparmor @sls @boardsforbros @SPoTTampa

FLYER ART: @kris_markovich