Shred Fest Keeping It Punk at the Pink Motel

Sitting alongside historic U.S Route 99, in La Tuna Canyon, California, there exists an infamous motel known for many magical moments from the Powell Peralta film “The Search For Animal Chin”, and the “Sk8 TV” show (Skatemaster Tate R.I.P.) and a longer IMDB list than most actors could dream… and on September 18th, the 2021 Shred Fest USA became another chapter in the Pink’s legacy.

Pink Motel. Photo by Olga Aguilar

The Pink Motel, built in 1946 by Maximillian and Gladys Thomulka, has become sacred ground and one of skateboarding’s most celebrated coliseums. The family legacy at the Pink Motel is strong as Monty Thomulka took over running the joint for his parents until 2015 and even making a cameo appearance in “The Search For Animal Chin.” Now Monty’s daughter, Tonya Thomulka and her son Alex continue to run the family business, which has become a legendary filming location, featuring Cadillac Jacks Cafe, and a junkyard in the back filled with classic cars as well as the legendary fish bowl pool.

Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Rolling up to the place gives you chills every time, even more so when you know a heated session with some of skateboarding’s most prolific coping assassins is getting ready to go down with everyone putting in work to cement a place in the history books with every run.

Otto Hoffman. Photo by Dave Weems Dagger Skateboards

Shred Fest brought the good vibes to the Pink Motel with a Pro Pool Invitational Jam and Legends Pool Invitational Jam, and $7,500 Cash Prizes.

Steve Caballero’s new band Urethane. Photo by Dave Weems Dagger Skateboards

The soundtrack was live and brought a whole new level of energy to the session complete with circle pits and punk anthems provided by So-Cal punk rock icons Pulley and Strung Out. Steve Caballero’s new band, Urethane, was also a crowd favorite and had the mosh pit going, preceded by a lively set from Are You A Cop? (whose new record is called “Good Times”), and some classic punk rock reggae from Tomorrows Bad Seeds, with skaters/surfers/rockers Strange Case (whose latest record is called “Quarter Life Crisis”) kicking the day off.

Andy Roy and Dan Levy at the Juice Mag Tent. Photo by Joaquin Sahagun

Andy Roy played announcer and overall hype man handing out cash for tricks and urging everyone to spill blood, while Tommy Sandoval curated the vinyl spins as resident DJ for the day.

Steve Caballero. Photo by Dave Weems Dagger Skateboards

The Shred Fest Legends session featured skate pioneers, instigators and innovators like Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, Eddie Reategui, Eric Dressen, Bennett Harada, Eddie Elguera, Scott Foss, Lonny Hiramoto, Bob Pribble, and Jim Gray. Even Ben Schroeder the “Locomotive” rolled in and then eventually flew out and landed on Rich Sanchez and Andy Roy literally rousting them from their seats poolside.

AJ Nelson. Photo by Dave Weems Dagger Skateboards

The Cash For Tricks heated snake sesh just got more and more on fire through the day with AJ Nelson, Matthew Wilcox, Dalton Dern, Charlie Martin, Hericles Fagundes, Kiko Francisco, Willy Lara, Craig Edwards, Darrin Jenkins, Otto Hoffman, Steve Reeves, Zack Tripp, Ruby Lilley, Val LaForge, Nic Rivera, Sean Plundeke, Sean Johnson, Jessie Frietz, Jake Familton, Pauline Branom, Richard Sanchez, Nina Aguilar, Skyler King, Dayana Young, Bryan Farrill, Gannon Gage, and Caique Silva and many more leaving grind marks on the historic coping.

Val LaForge. Photo by Dave Weems Dagger Skateboards

The Pink Motel pool was surrounded by photographers and filmers from all over including Michael Chantry, Olga Aguilar, Dave Weems, Dan Levy, Alex Crawford, Taylor Ballard, V Reinert, Lorrie Palmos-Malley and even Chuck Katz dropped in to see Pulley play.

Allen Losi and Steve Caballero. Photo by Joaquin Sahagun

Allen Losi also made the scene while a portion of the raffle tickets sold at Shred Fest were donated to raise funds to help out with Al’s medical bills and get him back on board. Prizes for the raffle were generously donated by Baker Boys, New Balance, NHS, Powell Peralta, Vans, Juice and many more.

Shaun Ross and Andy Roy. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Another highlight of the day was seeing Shaun Ross, everyone’s favorite skater, spreading aloha and doing great after getting hit by a car in April. Boss Ross is one of the nicest guys and he’s tough as nails! Fuck yeah Shaun!

Many thanks to the fine folks who put on Shred Fest: Sunland Skate Shop, Apex, Recovery Tech, Colin Gillies (President), Sam Harman (Director of Ops), Richard Sanchez (Art Director/Athlete Relations), in addition to Jack Harman, Kaylee McPhee, Britany McPhee, Megan Taylor, Travis Russell and Max Carrilo. Much respect and gratitude to all of the Shred Fest sponsors: Vans, Powell Peralta, Juice Magazine, Monster Energy, Flat Cow Burgers, Smokehouse BBQ, Soff Personal Protection, Salty Skateboards, Brand X Toxic, Bite Club Sliders, Shove It Tacos, June Shine Hard Kombucha, Thrash N Raid, Slabrat and Esse Skate Co.

Bennett Harada. Photo by Dave Weems Dagger Skateboards

Christian Hosoi. Photo by Alex Crawford

Thanks to Dave Weems, Olga Aguilar and Joaquin Sahagun, Powell Peralta, Alex Crawford for sharing their photos, and thanks to Dan Levy of Juice Magazine for the running the live stream on the Juice Magazine Instagram all day, while Coty and Kaycee held it down at the Juice booth. See ya next year at the Pink!

Eddie Reategui. Photo by Dave Weems Dagger Skateboards

Steve Caballero. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Eric Dressen. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dalton Dern. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nic Rivera. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Sean Plundeke. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hericles Fagundes. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Matthew Wilcox. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Ruby Lilley. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Christian Hosoi. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Urethane featuring Steve Caballero. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Scott Foss. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Sean Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dan Levy and the Powell Peralta squad. Photo courtesy of Powell Peralta

Sean Plundeke. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hericles Fagundes. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kiko Francisco. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Matt Wilcox. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jim Gray. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jessie Frietz. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jake Familton. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Are You A Cop. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Pauline Branom. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Richard Sanchez. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Ruby Lilley. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nina Aguilar. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Urethane featuring Steve Caballero. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dalton Dern. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Urethane. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Ruby Lilley. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Skyler King. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dan Levy, Jesse Paez, Steve Caballero. Photo by Joaquin Sahagun

Dayana Young. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Urethane. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Bryan Farrill. Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

Urethane. Photo by Alex Crawford

Gannon Gage. Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

Nina Aguilar. Photo by Alex Crawford

Urethane. Photo by Alex Crawford

Jim Gray. Photo by Alex Crawford

Ben Schroeder. Photo by Alex Crawford

Pulley at Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

AJ Nelson. Photo by Alex Crawford

Juice Magazine’s Dan Levy at Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

Caique Silva. Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds. Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

Skyler King. Photo by Alex Crawford

Strung Out at Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

Nic Rivera. Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

Willy Lara. Photo by Alex Crawford

Strung Out. Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

Aj Nelson. Photo by Alex Crawford

Tommy Sandoval. Photo by Alex Crawford

Eric Dressen. Photo by Alex Crawford

Urethane at Shred Fest 2021. Photo by Alex Crawford

Richard Sanchez. Photo by Alex Crawford