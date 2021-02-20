Skull Skates Jeff Cole Video

Skull Skates / PD’s Hot Shop floor manager, Jeff Cole, has been filming like a madman over the last year to occupy himself during Covid times. Skull Skates made him finally put together a solid edit out of the hundreds of clips that he’s been posting on IG, etc. 

Excellent video to post up for ‘Skate Shop Day’ as Jeff is without a doubt the quintessential servant to all that is Vancouver skateboarding via his work at the Hot Shop, his lessons and position on the Vancouver Skateboard Coalition. 

See the video on the Skull Skates Instagram account HERE and the PD’s Hot Shop Instagram account HERE

