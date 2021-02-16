Powell Peralta Skateboard Stories with Bucky Lasek features Spider Soundtrack

Check out the new “Powell Peralta Skateboard Stories” with Bucky Lasek… celebrating 30 years of Bucky being a pro skateboarder and featuring decades of progressive, world class skateboarding with an insightful interview by Stacy Peralta and a sick soundtrack too. Insane inspiration!

The music of Long Beach based raw power punk band, Spider, is featured on the soundtrack of the latest installment of mini-docu series Powell-Peralta Skateboard Stories Presents spotlighting Bucky Lasek, produced by: George Powell, Stacy Peralta, Bucky Lasek and Billy Bakker.

Providing the sonic landscape to mind blowing visceral images of vert ramp legend and ten time X Games gold medalist Bucky Lasek are Spider songs “The Reeperbahn” and “Energy Gone Wrong” from their latest Energy Gone Wrong EP.

“The Reeperbahn” opens the film with a cryptic, moody and dark composition which then propels into a blistering punk rock anthem.

”Energy Gone Wrong” is synched to film as a sneering insurgent backdrop echoing Lasek’s kinetic resilience on the vert ramp.

“Energy Gone Wrong”, “The Reeperbahn” plus a cover of Black Flag’s “Depression” round out the collection of studio recordings found on Spider’s Energy Gone Wrong EP available everywhere digitally and embodied in a limited edition 7” vinyl record offered in clear and white vinyl variants.

Since reforming 5 years ago, Spider has been invited to and playing music festivals around the world, Music Tastes Good Festival (US), It’s Not Dead Festival (US), Punk Rock Bowling (US), Rebellion Festival (UK), The Bash (US), Back To Future Festival (DE), Punk Rock Holiday (Slovenia) plus shows with a variety of legendary punk heavy hitters including Descendents, Pennywise, GBH, Strung Out, CJ Ramone, The Weirdos, TSOL, Fear and The Casualties.

Spider is currently in the studio writing and recording their 2021 Devil in the Woods Records debut.

ABOUT Powell-Peralta Skateboard Stories Presents: Bucky Lasek

Powell-Peralta Skateboard Stories Presents: Bucky Lasek, produced by George Powell, Stacy Peralta, Bucky Lasek and Billy Bakker, was edited by: John W. Oliver with videography by Stacy Peralta, John W. Oliver, Deville Nunes, Dale Decker. Additional Footage Provided by: Powell-Peralta, ESPN, Pro-Tec, Joe Krolick, Robert Katilla, Craig Stecyk, Jim Fitzpatrick, Tony Hawk, Scott Taylor, Jono Sinclair, Matt Henry, Sky Ramirez, and Jordan Huffman. Featured Photography by Jim Knight and Grant Brittian. Music provided by: Spider includes the songs “The Reeperbahn” and “Energy Gone Wrong”. “Redeemer” is performed by Last Point, “S#!t Breath” is performed by Up Your Guts, “Tribute to the Jester” is performed by Rich Kids On LSD. Thank Yous go out to: Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Jeff Kendall, Chris Miller, Mike Vallely, Danny Way, Rob Washburn, Colin McKay, Ray Underhill and Sean Mortimer.

https://powell-peralta.com