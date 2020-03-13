Skate California with Ironworker Photographer Glenn Joyce

Take a trip with the talented NYC photographer and ironworker, Glenn Joyce, through photos from his adventures in California where he and the awesome Liz Martin hit up the Nude Bowl with Sarah Thompson, Sean Plundeke, Jesse McEneaney, Dan Weiss and Chris Plundeke, followed by a voyage to the vert ramp in Ramona with Archer Braun, Cam Noren and Clay Kreiner, then off to a backyard vert ramp in SoCal with Gregg L. Witt, and finishing up with a mission to Grosso’s Vert Ramp with Jeff Grosso, Christian Hosoi, Bennett Harada, Peter Furnee and Endo. All photos by @_GLENN_JOYCE_

