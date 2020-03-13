Sign Up To Support A Skatepark for Newport Rhode Island

Friends of Newport Skatepark (FONS) was established in August 2019 to organize the public effort to build a skatepark in Newport. The mission is to present a unified voice to the City of Newport, and ultimately, raise all of the funds to build a modern, world class public skate park in Newport, Rhode Island.

October 28, 2019, City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr., Esq. submitted a Request for City Council Action. The request proposed the repurposing of an underutilized T-Ball field at the Louis “Duke” Abbruzzi Sports Complex, for a basketball court and skate park.

The City of Newport has applied for grant funds from the RI DEM for 80% of the costs associated with the basketball court. FONS is focused on the skatepark design, development and fundraising portion of the proposed project.

On January 28th, 2020 FONS appeared before the Tree and Open Space Committee. The panel included FONS Directors: Sid Abbruzzi and Michael Richards. FONS Design Committee: Donny Barley and Sam Batterson. FONS Advisor: Jerry Kirby of Kirby Perkins Construction, and FONS Member: Timothy Boucher. Together they represented FONS conceptual park design while answering questions and concerns from those in attendance.

FONS projects a 1.5-million-dollar budget for a state of the art skatepark with design options including a 9’-7’-5’ clover bowl, street areas, and snake runs. The skatepark design will be aimed to appeal to all skill levels from kids stepping on their first skateboard to professional skaters.

While continuing to seek public support, FONS fundraising efforts will begin in earnest once city council gives an official approval of location.

As a membership based non-profit, FONS is currently asking the public to become a ‘Member” of FONS to show their support for a skatepark. Membership holds no requirement – other than to support the building of a skatepark in Newport. Please sign up HERE.

https://www.friendsofnewportskatepark.com/show-support

Jay V. Photo by Eric Full

For more information and future updates visit:

FONS site: https://www.friendsofnewportskatepark.com

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/friendsofnewportskatepark/

Contact: friendsofnewportskatepark@gmail.com

Donny Barley. Photo by Eric Full