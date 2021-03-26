RIP THE RIPPER – CHARLIE HORSE

Turn up the volume and tune in with Charlie Blair for “Charlie Horse”, Powell Peralta’s first issue of ‘RIP THE RIPPER’, which also features Steve Caballero, Vincent Luevanos, Craig Edwards, Zach Doelling, Andy Anderson, Donny Hixson, Tyrone Henderson, Ricky Chavez, Ray Corey, Andreas Alvarez, Darrius Hutton, Spencer Semien, John Bradford, Christopher Hiett, Cole Perera, Joao Lucas Alves, Landon Belcher and Brad McClain.

Filmed by Deville Nunes, Vern Laird, Dale Decker, and Micaiah Furukawa.

Website – https://powell-peralta.com/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/powellperalta/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/PowellPeralta

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@powell_peralta

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/powellperalta

Juice Magazine 77 Beatrice Domond Cover by Mike OMeally

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
© 1993-2021 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

