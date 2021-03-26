RIP THE RIPPER – CHARLIE HORSE

Turn up the volume and tune in with Charlie Blair for “Charlie Horse”, Powell Peralta’s first issue of ‘RIP THE RIPPER’, which also features Steve Caballero, Vincent Luevanos, Craig Edwards, Zach Doelling, Andy Anderson, Donny Hixson, Tyrone Henderson, Ricky Chavez, Ray Corey, Andreas Alvarez, Darrius Hutton, Spencer Semien, John Bradford, Christopher Hiett, Cole Perera, Joao Lucas Alves, Landon Belcher and Brad McClain.

Filmed by Deville Nunes, Vern Laird, Dale Decker, and Micaiah Furukawa.

Website – https://powell-peralta.com/​

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/powellperalta/​

Twitter – https://twitter.com/PowellPeralta​

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@powell_peralta​

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/powellperalta​

Subscribe to the Powell Peralta YouTube channel here.