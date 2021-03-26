Powell-Peralta Presents “Seen Him” Featuring Andy Anderson

Powell-Peralta presents: “SEEN HIM”, a Zenga Bros Film, featuring Andy Anderson, filmed in Andy’s hometown of White Rock B.C. Canada. Get inspired by one of the kindest and most creative souls in skateboarding.

He’s been described as “Mullen and Vallely with a dash of Tommy G, a hint of Cab and a pinch of Mountain, followed with refreshing Natas and Gonz, but then a whole side of Anderson.” Check him out and you decide.

Without a doubt, Andy skates in his own natural way and in his own environment that has a flow and vibe that is uniquely his. It’s also been said that, “If more people were like Andy, the world would be a better place.” Wholeheartedly agreed. Seen him? Look…

Get more from Powell Peralta here.

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music.
