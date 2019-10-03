PUNK THE CAPITAL; BUILDING A SOUND MOVEMENT

[in Washington D.C.] 1976-1983… a documentary film and archival project.

The long-awaited documentary, Punk the Capital, an 88 min. a film by James June Schneider, Paul Bishow, Sam Lavine, is out now and touring across the USA and beyond, so get out there and see this powerful film about the birth of DC punk rock and harDCore.

When punk rock erupted in Washington D.C. in the mid-1970s, it was a mighty inter-generational convergence of powerful music, friendships, and clear minds. Punk the Capital explores the transformative period between 1976-1983, situating D.C. punk and harDCore within the larger narratives of punk and rock n’ roll.

Featuring bands such as Bad Brains and Minor Threat and figures such as Henry Rollins, Ian MacKaye, HR, and Cynthia Connolly, this long awaited documentary takes us to the heart of why both the sounds and ideas from this highly influential music scene continue inspire around the world.

www.dcpunkrockdoc.info

The doc is on tour now, so go see it!

OCTOBER

Richmond, VA, October 3rd, 7pm, Byrd Theater, (no presale) INFO , Facebook Q and A with filmmakers and Dan Palenski (Slickee Boys) and Patricia Ragan (Afrika Korps) who has been called the “first punk in DC”, co-sponsored by Steady Sounds and WRIR

Washington, D.C., October 5th, Suns Cinema, 6:30 screening SOLD OUT, 9:30 screening

Special evening celebrating the D.C. Punk Archive‘s 5 year anniversary! Q and A with filmmakers and special guests

Pittsburgh PA, October 8th, Union Project (no presale, $12 at door ) – Q and A with filmmaker(s) and Jeff Nelson (Dischord Records/Minor Threat)

Cleveland OH, October 9th, Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque, Facebook, Q and A with filmmaker(s) and Jeff Nelson (Dischord Records/Minor Threat)

Toledo OH, October 10th, Handmade – Q and A with Jeff Nelson ( Dischord Records / Minor Threat ) and filmmaker(s)

Detroit MI, October 11th, Third Man Records , Facebook – Q and A with Jeff Nelson (Dischord Records/Minor Threat), Tesco Vee, Andy Wendler and filmmaker(s)

Madison WI, October 12th, Communication (no presale), Facebook – Q and A with Jeff Nelson ( Dischord Records / Minor Threat ) and filmmaker(s)

Milwaukee WI, October 13th, Real Tinsel – Q and A with Jeff Nelson ( Dischord Records / Minor Threat ) and filmmaker(s)

Kansas City MO, October 14th, Record Bar – Q&A with Jeff Nelson ( Dischord Records / Minor Threat ) and filmmaker(s) – co sponsored by Oddities Prints!

Iowa City IA, October 15th, Film Scene – Q&A with Jeff Nelson ( Dischord Records / Minor Threat ) and filmmaker(s)

Omaha NE, October 16th, The Union for Contemporary Art – Q and A with Jeff Nelson ( Dischord Records / Minor Threat ) and filmmaker(s)

Denver CO, October 17th, Aztlan Theatre (listing TBA)

Reno NV, October 18th (flash screening! TBA)

San Francisco CA, October 19th, Artists Television Access – Q and A with Chris Stover (Void), filmmaker(s) + bonus Void short film!

Oakland CA, October 20th, Land and Sea – Q and A with Chris Stover (Void) and filmmaker(s) + bonus Void short film!

Los Angeles CA, October 21st, The Regent – Q and A with Henry Rollins, filmmaker(s) and others moderated by Ian Svenonius

Tucson AZ, October 23rd, The Screening Room – Q and A with co-director James June Schneider

El Paso TX, October 24th, Alamo Cinema Drafthouse (listing TBA) – Q and A with co-director James June Schneider

Flagstaff AZ, October 25th (TBA)

Phoenix AZ, October 26th, Film Bar, Facebook – Q and A with co-director James June Schneider

Albuquerque NM, October 27th, The Tannex, Facebook – Q and A with co-director James June Schneider

Tulsa OK, October 28, Circle Cinema (listing TBA)

Memphis TN, October 29, (flash screening! TBA)

Asheville NC, October 30th, Grail Moviehouse – Q and A with filmmaker(s)

NOVEMBER

Washington DC area, November 9,10,11 AFI (listings TBA) – Q&A with filmmaker(s) and special guests TBA

UK dates, November 17-20

Amsterdam NL, November 23rd, Occii



At the world premiere – Ian MacKaye, HR (Bad Brains), Alec MacKaye

AFI top pics by Nalinee Darmrong, bottom Hirshhorn by Lex Everheart

A NOTE FROM THE FILMMAKERS:

Punk the Capital is both a documentary film exploration of the birth of DC Punk (circa 1976 to 1983) and a long term engagement with Punk Rock and its role as cultural catalyst. We continue to work in various capacities with other documentary projects, D.C. non-profit groups, and punk related archival projects.

