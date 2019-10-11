OTTTO Record Release Party on Oct 19th in Venice Beach sponsored by Vans

A once in a lifetime record release party like no other, sponsored by Vans, is going down October 19th, 2019 at Juice Magazine in Venice Beach with the new faces of metal, OTTTO! Featuring Jonah Abraham, Bryan Noah Ferretti, and Tye Trujillo, this young trio brings refreshing hard-hitting thrash metal from the streets with an unrelenting one of a kind sound. This highly-anticipated EP is going to be a force in metal.

Tye Trujillo Photo by Chris Hooten

Juice Magazine is proud to be hosting the future of music for this special night of family and friends, VIP guests, great music, a curated VIP lounge and so much more.

OTTTO. Photo by Dan Levy

This is a private party and RSVP is required. Email juicemagazine@gmail.com to be added to the guest list.

Thanks to presenting sponsor: Vans, with additional support from Dogtown Skates, Bones Bearings, Made In Venice, The Waterfront Venice & Tea Riot.

Jonah Abraham. Photo by Chris Hooten

WHAT: OTTTO EP RECORD RELEASE & PRIVATE PARTY

DATE: OCTOBER 19, 2019

LOCATION: JUICE, 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291

TIME: 6-10PM

RSVP REQUIRED: EMAIL JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM

OTTTO is a three-piece powerhouse featuring Tye Trujillo (bass), Jonah Abraham (drums) and Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar) with strong roots in Thrash, Funk and Metal. Fusing inspiration from their surroundings, the band creates a powerful new style of music.

Bryan Noah Ferretti. Photo by Chris Hooten

On October 19th, 2019, OTTTO will be playing a special private engagement to celebrate the release of their first EP at the headquarters of the “voice of hardcore and surf skating”, Juice Magazine, in Venice Beach, California with a heavy line up of select skate/surf/music VIPs and special guests.

OTTTO debut performance at Juice Magazine. Photo by Lee Leal

Ray Flores, who starred in Skateboard Kings and the Lords of Dogtown movie and skated for Alva Skates as well as the Pepsi team and the Hobie team, will be the special guest DJ for the OTTTO Party!

Robert Trujillo, Jonah Abraham, Bryan Noah Ferretti, Tye Trujillo, Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy

Check out the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show, filmed in 2018, with OTTTO and a drop in by Tye’s dad, Robert Trujillo [Metallica], and Jeff Ho [Zephyr] with hosts, Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton.

OTTTO the first band to ever play the Venice Skatepark for the 420 Games.

The debut performance of OTTTO at Juice Magazine.

Check out Tye Trujillo playing bass with Suicidal Tendencies as a special guest at the So-Cal Hoedown in San Pedro last weekend.

