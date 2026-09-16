Mike Roche of TSOL Benefit November 7th in OC

November 7, 2026, The Offspring, Pennywise, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents, Guttermouth, Change Today, Mainliners, Death By Stereo, Love Canal, and Dissension will play at a Mike Roche (T.S.O.L.) Benefit in Orange County California at Garden Amphitheatre, in support of one of punk’s most beloved musicians, as Mike’s health continues to decline following dual Parkinson’s disease and dementia diagnoses.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m. pacific via Gardenamp.com. For those unable to attend, a GoFundMe is active: https://gofund.me/8e607380b.

“Mike Roche is basically the reason I’m playing in a punk band,” Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge shares. “T.S.O.L. was the first ‘real’ punk show I ever attended and after watching Roche and the band play, I decided there and then I was going to be in a band. He’s been a huge part of the punk scene for more than 40 years, and he’s influenced countless musicians, and more than that, he’s a great person and friend.

When we heard what he’s been going through, and how much he needs right now, everybody decided we needed to do something. The Offspring were the first to step up and offer their help. This lineup is a bunch of bands and friends from the punk rock community coming together to help one of our own. It’s gonna be a great night for a great human. Special thanks to the Garden Amphitheatre for offering their venue up, 100% free of charge to accommodate everyone and help the cause.”

Noodles from The Offspring adds: “Without T.S.O.L. there would be no Offspring. Mike Roche’s bass playing is a huge part of the reason why. His style is just so badass and cool. Over the years, we went from fans of his to friends. So when we heard he needed our help, we jumped at the chance to pitch in. A lot of people from the punk scene felt the same way, and this benefit concert was put together. It’s gonna be an amazing show, with a bunch of incredible bands, and it’s gonna help out an old friend. Let’s f#ckin’ go!”

As the founding bassist of T.S.O.L., Roche has been an integral part of punk since the band formed in 1978. Known for his distinctive playing style and his Rickenbacker, which is now featured at The Punk Rock Museum, Roche has remained a constant presence throughout T.S.O.L.’s history.

Shepard Fairey has designed a commemorative print for the event, available exclusively at the show.

“T.S.O.L. had every ingredient a 16-year-old skate punk could want… attitude, speed, irreverence, melody, and even some thought-provoking lyrics,” Fairey said. “Mike Roche contributed one of those lyrics: ‘wake up silent majority,’ and it has been one of my rallying cries ever since. Mike started as an inspiration, became a friend, and now is a friend in need who I want to support.”

Roche’s longtime partner, Tracy Vaughn, revealed his Parkinson’s disease and dementia diagnoses in 2024. Since then, his condition has continued to progress, and he now requires round-the-clock care that far exceeds what insurance will cover. Friends and family say the need has become urgent.