Divine Surf 5 Decades of Surfing Action and Culture

For over fifty years, Jeff Divine has been a defining storyteller of surf culture—capturing waves, wanderlust, and the spirit of life by the ocean. September 15th, 2026 will see the publication of his newest book, Divine Surf: Five Decades of Surfing Acton and Culture, published by Rizzoli with foreword by Matt Warshaw.



Five decades of surfing captured through the lens of legendary photographer, showcasing his most iconic and never-before-seen images that chronicle the sport’s spirit from its mid-1960s subculture roots to its mainstream rise. Beginning in La Jolla in 1965, Divine documented surfing’s evolution from a close-knit subculture into a global phenomenon, building one of the sport’s most significant visual archives.





This career-spanning collection brings together his most iconic photographs alongside rare, never-before-seen images. From California’s golden 1960s and 1970s surf scene to Hawaii’s heavy North Shore swells, and from South Africa to Tahiti, Divine’s lens reveals the beauty, style, and attitude that shaped generations of surfers. His work also traces early explorations of remote surf frontiers, capturing the thrill of discovery long before these destinations were widely known.



Featuring legendary figures such as Gerry Lopez, Andy Irons, Kelly Slater, and Rell Sunn, the book offers an intimate look at the athletes, artistry, and lifestyle that built modern surf culture. Divine’s images celebrate not just the sport but the people, places, and energy that define surfing life.



A definitive visual history, this lavish volume is a must-have for surfers, adventurers, photography enthusiasts, and anyone drawn to the sea.

About The Author

Jeff Divine is a celebrated surf photographer and former Surfer magazine and The Surfer’s Journal photo editor. Inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame, his books include Surfing Photographs from the Seventies, Surfing Photographs Taken in the Eighties, and Masters of Surfing Photography. Matt Warshaw is a leading surf historian and author of The Encyclopedia of Surfing, chronicling the culture, stories, and global history of the sport.

Publish Date: September 15, 2026

September 15, 2026 Format: Hardcover

Hardcover Category: Sports & Recreation – Water Sports – Surfing

Sports & Recreation – Water Sports – Surfing Publisher: Rizzoli

Rizzoli Trim Size: 10 x 11-1/2

10 x 11-1/2 Pages: 304

304 US Price: $60.00

$60.00 CDN Price: $80.00

$80.00 ISBN: 978-0-8478-7728-7