“Law of the Seas” Video from Adidas Skateboarding

The streets of Sydney, Australia took a beating when Silas Baxter-Neal, Shin Sanbongi and Dennis Durrant ventured to the land down under to skate and roll the dice with fellow Australian and Japanese team riders.

“Law of the Seas” features: Dennis Durrant, Kai Kishi, Jae Overton, Billy Lukins, Brad Saunders, Gary Almeida, Hiroki Muraoka, Issey Kumatani, Justice Reid, Kento Yoshioka, Shin Sanbongi , Silas Baxter Neal, Tom Snape, Vanessa Miles, Laurence Keefe, Yoshiaki Toeda, Adam Davies, Sean Parker, Phil Marshall, and Levi Jarvis.

Filmed by: Leigh Bolton & Joel Lumbroso

Photos by: Dave Chami, Sam Coady, & Riely Walker

Music by: @_button_pusha_

