Juice Westside Story Zine

As Juice celebrates 30 years of independent publishing, this zine was created with a focus on surf skate punk rock lore with words of wisdom from the pages of Juice including surf skate history by CR Stecyk III, featuring Jesse Martinez and his son Christian on the cover. Through these pages, ride the waves of history, exploring Venice’s legendary streets and the seismic impact they’ve had on the world of skateboarding. Get ready to immerse yourself in tales of defiance, innovation, revolution and the relentless pursuit of freedom. This is ‘A Westside Story’. Silk Coated Matte 120 lb cover with Premium Matte 100 lb Inside Pages, 8 1/2” x 11” page size, 68 pages.

Like this: Like Loading...