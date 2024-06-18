Dogtown and the Legendary Z-Boys at the California Heritage Museum

Stay tuned for an upcoming quintessential Dogtown and Z-Boys exhibit as Nathan Pratt curates a collection of memorabilia at the California Heritage Museum and the Victorian…. featuring boards, photography and art by Kevin Ancell, Warren Bolster, Chris Cahill, Cris Dawson, Shepard Fairey, Anthony Friedkin, Glen Friedman, Jeff Ho, Wes Humpston, Lance Mountain, Aaron Murray, Peggy Oki, Nathan Pratt, Bart Saric, Doug Smith, Craig Stecyk and Sean Valentine, and many collectibles from the Skateboarding Hall of Fame… along with multiple events, a Dogtown & Z-Boys movie screening and Dogtown Car Club Lowrider Show.

PRESS RELEASE: The California Heritage Museum is pleased to announce that its summer exhibition will be “DOGTOWN – AND THE LEGENDARY Z-BOYS – From the Inside Looking Out”.

On June 29th, from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., the Victorian, adjacent to the Heritage Museum, will host an Opening Reception. The Victorian’s patio and bar will be open after the museum closes to continue the festivities.

Z-BOY Nathan Pratt is guest curating “DOGTOWN and the Legendary Z-BOYS” an exhibition of iconic, as well as never seen before, surfboards, skateboards, artifacts, film, and photography illustrating the cultural and historical significance of the legendary Z-Boys and the Dogtown surf/skate movement.

Considered the Founding Fathers of modern skateboarding, the Z-Boys were mostly a group of teenage surfers from the wrong side of the tracks in South Santa Monica and Venice in the ‘70’s. Formally the Zephyr Competition Team, but better known as the Z-Boys, they founded a skateboard team with a driving, low-slung, aggressive surf style and rebel attitude that set the aesthetic and ethos for modern youth culture.

Featuring boards, photography and art by Kevin Ancell, Warren Bolster, Chris Cahill, Cris Dawson, Shepard Fairey, Anthony Friedkin, Glen Friedman, Jeff Ho, Wes Humpston, Lance Mountain, Aaron Murray, Peggy Oki, Nathan Pratt, Bart Saric, Doug Smith, Craig Stecyk and Sean Valentine among others.

We would like to acknowledge the SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAME for generously becoming one of the major lenders of boards and memorabilia to this exhibit.

The story of the Z-Boys has been told in feature films, award winning documentaries and multiple books. But this is the first time the Z-Boys themselves are going into their archives to share stories and artifacts that have never been seen by the public before. DOGTOWN and the Legendary Z-BOYS is a view from the inside looking out.

ABOUT THE CURATOR

Nathan Pratt was a Z-Boy, hired by Skip Engblom as the shop clean up boy at age 14 and apprenticed under Jeff Ho, Engblom, and Craig Stecyk for five years learning how to make surfboards start to finish. When the Zephyr shop closed, Pratt took over the space and opened his own company, Horizons West, at age 19 while he attended UCLA. Nathan Pratt has curated major exhibits – “SKATEBOARD: Evolution & Art in California”, “SHORTBOARD REVOLUTION: Surf design 1967-1984” at the California Heritage Museum, Santa Monica, CA and “RIDING CONCRETE” at The California Museum, Sacramento, CA.

SPECIAL EVENTS

DOGTOWN CAR CLUB Lowrider show

The Z-Boys grew up in a lowrider car culture. This will be a special exhibition of custom lowriders from the Dogtown Car Club. Feel the Tuck and Roll interiors, see the amazing paint jobs, and admire the gleaming chrome.

SURFBOARDS, SKATEBOARDS, AND COFFEE

A morning gathering of surf and skate collectors to buy, sell, trade, and generally talk story. Come see an amazing display of surfboards, skateboards, and artifacts. Maybe pick up something for yourself.

MOVIES ON THE LAWN: Dogtown and Z-Boys

An evening showing of the award-winning documentary “Dogtown and Z-Boys” on the front lawn of the California Heritage Museum. After the showing there will be a Q & A with members of the Legendary Z-Boys skate team.

DOGTOWN AND THE LEGENDARY Z-BOYS

Opening Reception: June 29, 2024, 3:00- 6:00 p.m.

Exhibition Dates: June 30, – October 27, 2024

California Heritage Museum, 2612 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA HERITAGE MUSEUM:

Located in the 1894 Historic Landmark Roy Jones House, at 2612 Main Street in Santa Monica, the California Heritage Museum is a non-profit, community organization that is committed to promoting the diversity and rich history of California’s heritage through exhibitions, lectures, publications, and community events.

The museum’s programming is funded, in part, by grants from the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs Department, the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the LLWW Foundation, The Victorian/Calamigos Ranch, Dawson Design, as well as generous corporate, foundation and private individual donations.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The last tour is at 3:30 p.m. Admission is FREE of charge on Fridays. There are handicapped facilities and parking. A FREE parking lot can be found directly behind the museum. Please note: Parking is not available on Sundays until 2:00 p.m. as the museum hosts a Farmers Market on its expansive lawn and in its parking lot.

For more, please visit: https://californiaheritagemuseum.org