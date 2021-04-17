Juice Steel Switch Plate Created by Tom Risser

Juice Magazine is happy to announce the arrival of unique, limited edition, stainless steel, standard size, light switch covers created, designed and individually autographed by O.G. skateboarder, sculptor, philanthropist, engineer and Whip Snake Park proprietor, Tom Risser, who always puts heart in his art. Tom came up with this innovative idea and created these one of a kind pieces of art to fundraise for Juice, so we are offering a few of them here to those that would like to collect a Risser original. Switch the lights on in style! Thanks Tom and thank you!

Juice Steel Light Switch Plate 1

JUICE STEEL LIGHT SWITCH PLATE Price $17.00 + s/h

Juice Steel Light Switch Plate 2

JUICE STEEL LIGHT SWITCH PLATE 2 PACK Price $32.00 + s/h

Juice Steel Light Switch Plate 4

JUICE STEEL LIGHT SWITCH PLATE 4 PACK Price $61.00 + s/h

Juice Steel Light Switch Plate 8

JUICE STEEL LIGHT SWITCH PLATE 8 PACK Price $120.00 + s/h

Information

Written by in ART,FEATURED,SKATEApril 17, 2021Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 77 Beatrice Domond Cover by Mike OMeally

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2021 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: