“Crazy World Ain’t It” Online Film Screening and Talk with John Van Hamersveld

This Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12pm PT @LACMA is hosting a free online screening of internationally acclaimed, Oscar accepted short documentary, “John Van Hamersveld Crazy World Ain’t It.” Click this link to RSVP for the screening. RSVP deadline is Thursday, 4/22 @ 12pm PT.

Join FILM at LACMA for a screening of John Van Hamersveld Crazy World Ain’t It (11 min.) and a post-screening conversation with directors Christopher Sibley, Dave Tourjé, and the artist John Van Hamersveld, moderated by artist and filmmaker Heather Flores.

This short documentary peers into the kaleidoscopic career of the artist behind many iconic pop-culture images of surf, music, and cinema. It discovers the inspiration John Van Hamersveld has indelibly provided artists and innovators worldwide.

RSVP to receive a link and password for this screening. Please note that ticketing will close 24 hours prior to the event. The film will be available for a 48 hour viewing period. Any recording or photography of the film during the screening is prohibited.

RSVP here at https://www.lacma.org/event/film-screening-and-conversation-john-van-hamersveld-crazy-world-aint-it

Image: Still from John Van Hamersveld Crazy World Ain’t It, 2019, photo courtesy of Dave Tourjé

Learn more about the California Locos art movement here.

Read about John Van Hamersveld in his Juice Magazine interview here.

