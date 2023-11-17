JUICE LEGENDS LINE CELEBRATES DOGTOWN

Dogtown is where skateboarding was born and raised, and it is home to multiple generations of skateboarding talent. This mural was painted for the Venice Skatepark Grand Opening Day on October 3, 2009 in tribute to the area known as Dogtown, and eventually, the lower walls of this cone were tagged with the names of skate legends from the area, in a long-lasting tradition of celebrating those who paved the way.

The Venice Art Walls are all that remain now of the Venice Pavilion with the cones of a few of the fire pits still standing guard over the Venice Skatepark, serving as a rotating canvas for generations of artists. The hand-drawn murals painted there broadcast the language of the streets like ancient hieroglyphics depicting the emotions of that time.

The Juice Legends Line shares two images that represent the legacies of those who have spilled blood on the sacred grounds of one of skateboarding’s most respected neighborhoods, Venice and Dogtown.

“Venice and DogTown produced many of the skaters that have undeniably originated, innovated and influenced skateboarding throughout generations with its own culture and style. Venice’s unique atmosphere creates an underground vibe to the skate scene here that’s always alluring to the rest of the world. The skatepark on Venice Beach will give local talent in Venice and neighboring communities a great opportunity to improve and excel their abilities and be exposed to the inherent style that exists in the truest sense from the originals.” – AARON “FINGERS” MURRAY – JUICE MAGAZINE #66

DOGTOWN: “Tribute to Dogtown” Photo by Dan Levy October 2009.

