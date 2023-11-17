JUICE LEGENDS LINE CELEBRATES VENICE

The Venice Art Walls are all that remain now of the Venice Pavilion with the cones of a few of the fire pits still standing guard over the Venice Skatepark, serving as a rotating canvas for generations of artists. The hand-drawn murals painted there broadcast the language of the streets like ancient hieroglyphics depicting the emotions of that time.

This photo of the Venice art walls was taken at the Venice Skatepark Grand Opening, October 3, 2009. Dogtown legend, Aaron “Fingers” Murray, with the help of Jamie Quaintance & Julien Martinez a.k.a. “Juice”, painted this tribute to Dennis “Polar Bear” Agnew. Murray said, “Bear represented the heart and soul of Venice surf skate culture.” Although he left this world, Polar Bear will live forever through the hearts and minds of all that knew him.

“Venice: the unofficial skate capital of the world… home to skaters, surfers, ballers, bladers, artists, actors, filmmakers, musicians, models, poets, pimps, hookers, pushers, stoners, bums, gangsters and crackheads. You name it… Venice breeds it. Everyone kicks it. At the epicenter of it all was the world-renowned Pavilion… stomping grounds to four generations of skaters. It played host to countless concerts, contests, demos, fairs and exhibitions… not to mention the occasional riot. People came from all around the world to visit and snap pictures of it and its inhabitants. It was a landmark. A vestige. For the privileged enough to grow up here, it was a backyard. A place where you could play and do dirt… chill with your friends… puff fatties… drink forties… count fifties… and bust sick shit. That was the ticket. It was tight. It was family… you got all your homies and a G. Generation after generation. It all revolved around the Pavilion… the sessions, the scenes, the personalities. It was the spot. The stage where drama unfolded and lessons were learned. To have been a part of it was something special.” — JOEY TRAN – JUICE MAGAZINE #48

The Juice Legends Line shares two images that represent the legacies of those who have spilled blood on the sacred grounds of one of skateboarding’s most respected neighborhoods, Venice and Dogtown.

JUICE LEGENDS LINE features VENICE and DOGTOWN, and two JAY ADAMS photos, two JESSE MARTINEZ photos in addition to iconic photos of BENNETT HARADA, ERIC “TUMA” BRITTON and SONNY RODRIGUEZ. Apparel options include short sleeve t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, pull over hoodies, work shirts and jerseys.

“Venice Memorial to Dennis “Polar Bear” Agnew”. Photo by Dan Levy. Venice, CA 2009.

