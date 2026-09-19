HHF X SHUT X Charlie Samuels Twin Towers Tribute

Please support the Harold Hunter Foundation in this collaboration with Charlie Samuels and SHUT Skates in honor of the Twin Towers and Harold Hunter featuring one of Charlie Samuels’ historic NYC images. Pre-order windows runs until Sept 20th, so order now.

In 1989, photographer Charlie Samuels captured one of the most iconic NYC skate photos of all-time—Harold Hunter skitching a yellow cab in downtown Manhattan as the majestic Twin Towers looked on.

As this year marks the 25th anniversary of September 11, we reflect on a day that forever changed New York City and the world. Charlie’s powerful photograph holds particular meaning, capturing two enduring symbols of New York—beloved skateboarder Harold Hunter, who passed away in 2006, and the World Trade Center—together in a moment preserved in time. Today, the image carries a significance and poignancy that could never have been anticipated when it was snapped all those years ago.

In partnership with New York’s original skateboard company, SHUT, and designer Seth Neary of Driven Studio, the Harold Hunter Foundation is honored to release a limited-edition, co-branded collector’s deck, t-shirt, and tote bag adorned with this historically significant photo. 100% of net proceeds will support the Harold Hunter Foundation which provides mentorship, mental health support, skill-building, and career development opportunities for NYC youth through skateboarding-based programming.

Only 100 decks, t-shirts, and tote bags are available. The pre-order window runs through Sunday, September 20, or until items are sold out. All items will ship to customers by mid-October.

The deck features an intricate collage-style graphic using vintage Letraset typography, all hand-cut-and-crafted by designer Seth Neary. Quotes from Charlie Samuels are woven throughout the graphic with an artist statement and silk-screened signature on the top sheet. This project marks the first time this photo has been featured in its entirety–without cropping–on a skateboard deck.

This charitable initiative is made possible through support from The Skatepark Project.

To learn more, please visit https://www.haroldhunter.org/twin-towers-capsule.html