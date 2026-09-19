Banned In DC Book Reprint From Beyond the Streets

BANNED IN DC: PHOTOS AND ANECDOTES FROM THE DC PUNK UNDERGROUND IS NOW AVAILABLE!

Banned In DC is one of the first books ever published on punk in the US. It chronicles the legendary Washington, DC scene of the late 70’s to mid-’80’s through hundreds of photos, flyers and firsthand stories. Originally released in 1988 and assembled by Cynthia Connolly, Leslie Clague and Sharon Cheslow, the book captures the raw energy and DIY spirit of a movement that continues to influence punk scenes today. After its 7th printing from 2015 sold out the book was finally deemed out of print.

Now available is the first ever hardbound edition of Banned in DC, published by BEYOND THE STREETS. It includes high-resolution full-color scans of the original flyers and a few added details. Featuring images of Minor Threat, Faith, Marginal Man, Scream, Red C, Bad Brains, Nuclear Crayons, Insurrection, Hate from Ignorance, G. I., Bloody Mannequin Orchestra, Void, Second Wind, and many more.

Cynthia Connolly, Leslie Clague & Sharon Cheslow

Banned In DC: Photos and Anecdotes from the DC Punk Underground (79-85), 2026

Hardbound, 188 Pages, 700+ Images

7.875 x 10.9375 in (20 x 27.6 cm)

8th Edition

Published by BEYOND THE STREETS