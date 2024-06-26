Future Primitive Encore Screening at Juice Night

JUICE Movie Night is ON with “Future Primitive”! Prepare your eyeballs to feast on another cult classic while meeting legends and locals alike. Don’t forget to bring some dough for the ‘burger and a beer’ special and the best raffles in town. We look forward to seeing you, Wednesday June 26, 2024, from 6-10pm, at The Waterfront in Venice, California.

POWELL PERALTA presents “FUTURE PRIMITIVE” featuring: Lance Mountain, Tony Hawk, Tommy Guerrero, Steve Steadham, Per Welinder, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Mike McGill, Stacy Peralta, Neil Blender, Chris Iverson, David Hackett, Kevin Harris, Christian Hosoi, Bryce Kanights, Natas Kaupas, John Lucero, Jesse Martinez, Kevin Staab, Ray Underhill, and more… Produced by Stacy Peralta with Executive Producer, George Powell. Originally released in 1985, Future Primitive is the second of the legendary Bones Brigade Videos.

Juice Talks hosted by Juice Dan Levy will feature a number of very special guests, and the Juice State of Skate will feature art from Shepard Fairey, Jeff Ho, Jim Muir, Steve Olson, Tim Jackson, Errandboy and many more.

RAFFLES AND PRIZES: The night’s festivities will also include a giant pile of raffle prizes to win thanks to Dogtown, Vibes Snacks, Zig-Zag, Carver, Arbor, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Vans, California Locos, Zephyr, Red Bull and Juice.

JUICE is also thrilled to give away a bunch of X Games tickets for the Summer X Games 2024 that kicks off this weekend in Ventura, California, so come on down and join in the silent auction or raffle for a chance to win.

Please rsvp to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com

Location: @thewaterfrontvenice at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

JUICE is stoked to have VIBES as a premiere sponsor of the evening’s festivities. VIBES founders live in Venice, California, and they have created snacks that are Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO with a variety of new flavors and additional functional ingredients coming soon. Learn more about Vibes delicious snacks as well as their important support of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund at https://lovethevibes.com. Follow Vibes on Instagram at @vibessnacks

Legacy brand, ZIG-ZAG, joins the JUICE Party as a premiere sponsor too. Zig-Zag, founded in 1855, originated in France, and has transcended into an ongoing influence in pop culture in a variety of ways. Just to name a few… one of the covers of Zig-Zag inspired an alternate cover for Eazy-E’s 1989 single We Want Eazy, which went on to inspire the album cover for The Chronic by Dr. Dre. One of the concert posters promoting a show at The Avalon Ballroom featuring Big Brother and the Holding Company with Janis Joplin was done to look like a packet of Zig-Zags. Follow them on Instagram at @zigzagworld.

JUICE PUNK ROCK SKATE POP UP SHOP AND STATE OF SKATE: JUICE will be setting up the JUICE PUNK ROCK SKATE POP UP SHOP where you will be able to find rare collectible back issues of Juice Magazine as well as complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab.

The JUICE STATE OF SKATE is a display of skateboards showcasing the current state of skate art, so please join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many of the stories of skateboarding began.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of new flavors coming very soon. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com

ABOUT ZIG-ZAG:

The company was founded in 1879 by Maurice and Jacques Braunstein. Based in Paris, in 1882 the company built the Papeterie de Gassicourt, near the town of Mantes-la-Jolie. In 1894, they invented the process of “interleaving” rolling papers. They called their papers Zig-Zag after the zigzag alternating packaging process. In 1900, Zig-Zag was awarded a gold medal at the Universal Exposition in Paris. Now the Zig-Zag Vintage Apparel Collection honors its 145-year heritage, drawing inspiration from the historic artwork featured in its booklets and ads. It includes styles influenced by the famous “Boris”, the Zig-Zag man. In the next ten years, Zig-Zag is aiming to be 100% carbon neutral through initiatives in partnership with One Tree Planted, where they are working to plant a tree for every online order over $15 they receive at https://zigzag.com.