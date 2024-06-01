London Calling Streaming Exclusively on Juice

‘London Calling: A Whole Era Showed Up’, is now streaming exclusively on JuiceMagazine.com for two weeks from June 1st, 2024. Roll into the deep end with this brilliant documentation of the skate scene across the pond and see a reunion of skate legends of epic proportions. Congratulations to Winstan Whitter, Steve Douglas and Bod Boyle, et al for the hard work and excellent work bringing this important doc to fruition. Skate fast, skate hard and enjoy the ride! Watch now here.

Synopsis: ‘London Calling: A Whole Era Showed Up’, chronicles the inception, creation, preparation and recollections of the ‘London Calling!’ exhibition launch, as well as accompanying events, held across London in 2023. From the voices of the team to the legendary 70’s skateboarders, they all share their excitement as they revel in the ultimate 40 plus year reunion. Film tec info: Director: Winstan Whitter Production: Colour Films Year: 2024 Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Duration: 85mins Sound: Stereo Digital File: Process HQ