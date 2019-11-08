Friday Flashback: Rip Ride Rally at Lincoln City

Independent Trucks presented the Rip Ride Rally on May 31-June 2nd, 2019 at Lincoln City in Oregon celebrating 20 years of the Lincoln City skatepark and the lives of Preston Maigetter, Mark Hubbard and Jake Phelps. The memorials were done through volunteer work by the Dreamland crew and all costs for the event and materials were paid for by the generosity of NHS.

“There’s no place on earth quite like the twisted concrete terrain of Lincoln City, Oregon Skatepark. Mark Scott and the Dreamland crew have created what should be considered one of skateboarding’s biggest monuments. 2019 marked the 20th anniversary of the Lincoln City Skatepark, and Independent Trucks threw a three day contest to end all contests. They invited the biggest rippers in all of skateboarding to come lay down some of the heaviest sessions that the park’s ever seen. Rip. Ride. Rally.” – Indy

https://independenttrucks.com/ripriderally

Many thanks to Olga Aguilar for sharing her photos from the Rip Rid Rally weekend. Please follow Olga on Instagram at @olga_aguilar___