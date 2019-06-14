First Ever Global Olympic Qualifying Event in America at 2019 Summer Dew Tour

A historic event kicked off today in Long Beach, California – the 2019 Summer Dew Tour Skateboard Competition and Festival – the first ever official global Olympic qualifying event in America for skateboarding.

Mariah Duran at Women’s street practice Dew Tour 2019. Photo by Ferra

As skateboarding is scheduled to make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, this year’s Dew Tour is set to be an insane, energetic, and groundbreaking four-day long event; and, it’s free to the public!

Ayumu Hirano at Mens Qualifier Park. Photo by Durso

Not only is this the first sanctioned Olympic skateboarding qualifier event, it will also be televised nationally on NBC. Live-streaming throughout the competition is also available for your viewing pleasure at DewTour.com.

Sky Brown at Women’s Qualifier Final Park. Photo by Durso

The world’s top pro skaters are competing for the Dew Tour title, and for the first time, points for their respective country’s 2020 Olympic team. From the open qualifiers to final rounds, this first-of-its-kind event will highlight legendary and contemporary skaters from all over the world.

Chaz Ortiz at Men’s Street Practice. Photo by Ferra

The skateboarding competition, beginning June 13th and concluding June 16th, features favorite Park skaters like Lizzie Armanto, Pedro Barros, Sky Brown, Moto Shibata, Poppy Starr Olsen, Trey Wood, Colin Graham, Ivan Federico, Rune Glifberg and Street skaters Torey Pudwill, Aori Nishimura, Mariah Duran, Ryan Sheckler, Candy Jacobs, Alana Smith and Ishod Wair along with hundreds more of the world’s best skateboarders.

Bella Kenworthy at Women’s Qualifier Final Park. Photo by Durso

Today’s Dew Tour activities also featured a panel discussion with pro skateboarders and industry leaders to discuss the Olympic qualification process leading into Tokyo.

The expert panel session featured:

Curren Caples, Pro Street and Park Skateboarder (USA)

Mariah Duran, Pro Street Skateboarder (USA), USA Skateboarding National Team Member

Red Gerard, Olympic Gold Medalist Slopestyle Pro Snowboarder (USA)

Sean Malto, Pro Street Skateboarder (USA)

Gary Ream, Skateboarding Commission Chairman, World Skate

Luca Basilico, Skateboarding Manager, World Skate

Adam Cozens, VP & GM of Dew Tour

Josh Friedberg, CEO of USA Skateboarding

Mimi Knoop, Women’s Team Manager, USA Skateboarding



Various members of the international and national media including representatives of the New York Times, the Washington Post and NBC were on hand to ask questions of the panel.

Juice Magazine’s Dan Levy was on the scene to ask a few questions regarding the inclusion of all skateboarders wishing to participate in the Olympic qualifier events, as well as the possibility of future Olympic Games including additional disciplines of skateboarding such as vert, slalom, downhill racing, etc. Dan also took this unique opportunity to ask about the impact of Olympic skateboarding on the building of skateparks around the globe.

In addition to the street and park skating competitions, which run Thursday through Sunday, at the 2019 Summer Dew Tour, on Saturday, June 15th, Bones Love Milk and Transworld SKATEboarding will present the “Battle of the Shops,” with five of Southern California’s skate shops competing on three pro course elements in a jam format.

Ivan Federico at Mens Qualifier Park. Photo by Durso

Along with world-class skateboarding, the event will present a variety of music and art experiences, including the Dew Tour Experience, a bright interactional sponsor village and, Dew Tour on the Green, a multi-band outdoor music event with local food and drink.

Karl Berglind at Mens Qualifier Park. Photo by Durso

What’s more, Mountain Dew has announced a limited-edition collaboration with GIRL Skateboard Company and local Californian artist, Tim Lahan that will make this Dew Tour one to remember. For the collab, pro skater, Sean Malto, picked out his favorites of Lahan’s work.

Sean Malto with GIRL Collab decks with artwork by Tim Lahan.

“I’m really excited to see this collaboration come to life at Dew Tour and beyond this summer,” comments Malto. “GIRL has been with me my entire skateboarding career, so it was really cool to have them partner with Dew. I know the fans will enjoy it as much as I do.”

Bright, bold and euphoric colors give off the summer-time vibe, the outdoors and Mountain Dew’s “Let’s Do” attitude. The whole collaboration includes custom skate decks, t-shirts, and towels to name a few pieces. All these items and more are dropping at Dew Tour June 13-16, and will be available at over 500 skate shops worldwide and at crailtap.com.



Mei Sugawara at Womens Qualifier Final Park. Photo by Durso

Love + Guts will also be presenting one of our favorite art installations in the Dew Tour on the Green area featuring OG skateboarders and artists like Lance Mountain, Pat Ngoho and Christian Hosoi.

Moto Shibata at Men’s Park Practice. Photo by Ferra

The Secret Walls will feature a live illustration battle with incredible art work in between the skateboarding competitions. On Friday at 5:30pm, six featured artists will be designated into two separate teams and given one wall to create the best mural in 90 minutes.

Torey Pudwill at Practice Street. Photo by Durso

A DEWnited States Showcase will feature a skate deck mural wall with graphics from 50 DEWnited States bottles printed on skateboards. At the end of Dew Tour, the skate decks will be donated to Action Sports Kids Foundation (ASK) which focuses on skateboarding, education and community involvement.

Trey Wood at Mens Qualifier Park. Photo by Durso

MTN DEW™, Boost Mobile, Subaru and Frontier Communications will offer on-site activations to elevate the experience for all attendees, so come down to the Dew Tour this week and check out all the skating, music and art and so much more that will be going down in Long Beach!

Words by Maile Cowell

Dew Tour Park course. Photo by Durso

2019 Dew Tour Schedule

Thursday, June 13

9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. Women’s Street Semi Final Pre-Seeded (PS) Practice

9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Love+Guts Practice (Park)

10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Women’s Street Quarter Final Warm-Up

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Park Semi Final Warm-Up / Practice Heat 1

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Women’s Street Quarter Final

2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Women’s Park Semi Final Warm-Up / Practice Heat 2

3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Women’s Park Semi Final

3:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Men’s Street Quarter Final Warm Up

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Blackilac Musical Performance

6:15 p.m.-7 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final and Semi Final Practice Heat 1

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Men’s Street Quarter Final

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final and Semi Final Practice Heat 2

8:15 p.m.-9 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final and Semi Final Practice Heat 3

Dew Tour Street Course. Photo by Durso

Friday, June 14

9 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Women’s Street Semi Final Warm-Up

9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Love+Guts Practice (Park)

11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Men’s Park Semi Final PS Practice

12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Women’s Street Semi Final

1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Women’s Park Final Practice

3 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final Warm Up / Practice Heat 1

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Boost Mobile Switch Jam (Street)

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Destiny Roger Musical Performance

4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final Warm-up / Practice Heat 2

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Boost Mobile Switch Jam (Street)

5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Secret Walls live art battle (Lagoon)

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Men’s Street Semi Final Practice

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final

Dew Tour Street Course. Photo by Durso

Saturday, June 15

9:45 a.m.-11 a.m. Men’s Park Semi Final Warm-up / Practice Heat 1

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m. TWS x Bones Love Milk Warm-Up

11:15-12:30 p.m. Men’s Park Semi Final Warm-up / Practice Heat 2

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. TWS x Bones Love Milk “Battle of the Shops”

12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. Destiny Roger Musical Performance

12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Women’s Street Final Practice

12:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Men’s Park Semi Final

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Men’s Street Semi Final Warm-Up

3:15 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Hopspin Musical Performance

3:45 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Men’s Street Semi Final

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Women’s Park Final Practice

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Men’s Park Final Practice

6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Long Beach Unified Marching Band, w/ special guest

performance beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Father’s Day Skate & Love+Guts (Park Course)

8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Father’s Day Skate (Street Course)

9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Women’s Street Final Warm-Up

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Women’s Street Final *

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Women’s Park Final Warm-Up

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Park Final *

1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Men’s Street Final Warm-Up

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Blackilac Musical Performance

2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Men’s Street Final *

3 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Men’s Park Final Warm-Up

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Men’s Park Final *

Results as of Thursday, June 13, 2019

JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA

Men’s Park Open Qualifier

JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA

Women’s Park Semi Final

Women’s Park Quarter Final

Women’s Park Open Qualifier

JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA

Women’s Street Quarter Final

Women’s Street Open Qualifier

JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA

Men’s Street Quarter Final

Men’s Street Open Qualifier